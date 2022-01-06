Budgeting For The New Year

MARMORA, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It can never be too early in the year to get serious about your personal finances. The Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) has a no charge new tool that can help you get your personal finances back on track in 2022!

FCAA'S New Debt Decisioning Tool

The FCAA is pleased to announce the FCAA Debt Decisioning Tool. This no fee calculator was developed with you in mind and designed to give you the truest sense financially of where you are and how to get where you want to be financially.

Are you having a bit of a tough time repaying your unsecured credit card debts? Are bills starting to pile up and you just can't seem to come out from under? Maybe you just want to start saving a little more each month than you had been.

By taking the time to answer questions about your monthly income and expenses, this calculator will give a detailed response about how well you are managing. The options are many.

You may be doing just fine as you are and might not need to make any changes at all.

You may need to do a small amount of tweaking by making small changes to your expenses

You may need a bit more help and structure to make your monthly credit card payments and find that a debt management plan is good for you. A dmp is a plan whereby with approval from your creditors, you make one monthly payment to the credit counseling agency who then pays your creditors. Late fees get waived, creditors often lower interest rates charged. Plans are designed to be no longer than 60 months and your debts get paid in full.

You may be a candidate for debt settlement. The FCAA Debt Decisioning Tool decision will walk you through steps for you to do that one your own.

Should bankruptcy be the right option for you, the Debt Decisioning Tool will let you know.

Why wait? FCAA member 501c3 nonprofit credit counseling agencies are ready to help! Prefer to speak with someone? Call 800-450-1794 to speak with a certified credit counselor who works for an FCAA member agency.

It's a new year...no better time than now to get your financial house back in order!

Contact: Lori Pollack, 866-278-1567, lpollack@fcaa.org

View original content:

SOURCE Financial Counseling Association of America