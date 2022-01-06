Clementine Hudson Valley to Expand Residential Eating Disorder Programming for Adolescents in Westchester County, NY Second Clementine location in New York will Treat All Genders

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-five years, announces the upcoming opening of Clementine Hudson Valley in South Salem, NY. Opening early spring of 2022, Clementine Hudson Valley will offer programming for adolescents of all genders between the ages of 12 and 18 with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and/or exercise addiction. The expansion will complement their current Westchester County program for adolescent girls, Clementine Briarcliff Manor .

Clementine is committed to making the highest level of medical and psychiatric care inclusive to all genders, races, and ethnic groups. "With the rise of adolescent eating disorders - particularly due to the pandemic - we have expanded care so that all adolescents can receive proper treatment," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "By expanding our Clementine programming in New York State to all genders, we achieve our mission to help more people realize their healthy selves."

Treatment at Clementine Hudson Valley will provide personalized evidence-based care to restore patients' physiological and nutritional balance. The programming also implements mindful eating, 24-hour nursing, and academic and family support. "We have designed our model to meet the specific developmental needs of adolescents," said Melissa Spann, Ph.D., LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We provide personalized treatment which incorporates evidenced-based modalities, backed by research outcomes that demonstrate the efficacy of our care."

For more information or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Hudson Valley, please go to www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates forty-five programs in thirteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

