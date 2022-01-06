COMSovereign Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a dividend on its 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the month of February 2022.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)

In accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, the Series A dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.1927 per share on February 20, 2022, to shareholders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of January 31, 2022.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS and COMSP) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

investors@comsovereign.com

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.