Dean Edmundson Appointed New CEO of JumpSeat, LLC

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpSeat announced the appointment of Dean Edmundson as CEO. Dean succeeds Nicholas DeBenedetto, the CEO of LeapPoint, a leading service partner to Adobe and Seismic Systems.

Dean joins JumpSeat with a solid pedigree of executive experience at software and cloud service organizations. He is intimately aware of organizations' challenges when rolling out new software applications like change management, adoption, and software ROI. He has been in the project and work management industry for over 25 years and held executive positions like Chief Strategy Officer at LoadSpring and CEO Americas at Safran. Before these roles, Dean held senior management positions at Oracle.

"JumpSeat is excited to add Dean to the team, and we're looking forward to growing our respective organizations as we service the software adoption markets with LeapPoint services and JumpSeat's Digital Adoption Platform, which streamline and digitizes LeapPoint work-flow, configuration and training services," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, Founder.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with the JumpSeat team, customers, and partners. I've been impressed with the team, our services, and the potential for JumpSeat to help all enterprise software providers and end customers streamline and maintain full adoption of their software applications," said Dean Edmundson. "Together, with a shared vision of Connected Work™, we will continue to offer an innovative approach to connected experiences as organizations look to transform their business."

About JumpSeat

Founded in 2016, JumpSeat is a global Digital Adoption Platform provider with a vision of ensuring 100% software adoption through an intuitive and interactive digital work-flow/training service. Data safety is assured through its SOC 2 Type I security certification. JumpSeat specializes in multiple application deployment models and digital work-flow best practices which accelerates software user adoption, satisfaction and productivity across the enterprise.

