Industrial Nanotech Inc Announces Stock Dividend to Current Shareholders

Today, Industrial Nanotech announced that it will be giving a common stock dividend to all current shareholders. The stock dividend will be an amount of shares equal to 6.7% of their existing holdings of the Company's common stock as of the close of OTC Markets yesterday, January 5, 2022. Fractional share amounts will be rounded up to the next integer (whole number). The stock dividend will be distributed in approximately 30 days, after the Company has completed the transition with their transfer agent from paper stock certificates to DWAC FAST and DRS and received approval from FINRA.

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc. states, "The Company is obviously experiencing explosive growth as a result of the years of long hours and hard work that our team and our allies and associates and advisors have put in since 2016. It is also obvious that we need to add resources to our team in order to fully capitalize on the announced opportunities, as well as additional deals we will be announcing in the next few months and upcoming quarters."

Mr. Burchill continues, "Equally as important, we are distinctly aware that our approximately 3000 active and loyal shareholders stayed with us during the deal building period from 2016 to date and we appreciate that level of commitment to the Company. This granting of additional shares to existing shareholders is designed to minimize the impact to their current stock position and reward our high valued existing shareholders for their loyalty as we raise the funds needed to quickly recruit and add multiple highly qualified and very experienced experts to our roster, especially our logistics and operations team and accounting team. We need to expand our US office/warehouse space, establish a fully staffed office/warehouse facility in the EU, and ramp up production of our revolutionary new product, TalkingPaint (www.talkingpaint.com) to meet upcoming demand. The amount we intend to raise through a Regulation D offering is $1,000,000. At this moment in time, execution is everything and we need the talented experienced personnel added to our team and onboarded into our Company's operations as quickly as possible so that we can give our customers and our shareholders the best possible results from these opportunities."

Based on revenue and cash flow projections, the Company does not expect to raise any further funding through equity. The Company may use debt financing vehicles to purchase a factory in 2022, using the factory as collateral.

For additional information about the stock dividend or Reg D Offering, please email the Company at invest@industrial-nanotech.com.

