Intrivo's leading rapid COVID-19 self-test On/Go™ can now be delivered in as little as 15-20 minutes to consumers nationwide by Gopuff

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-tech leader, Intrivo , announced today that its market-leading On/Go™ rapid COVID-19 self-tests are now available for immediate delivery nationwide in as little as 15-20 minutes via a new partnership with Gopuff , a leading instant delivery company.

Today, starting at 12pm PST/3pm EST, individuals in more than 1,000 U.S. cities can order On/Go tests for instant delivery through Gopuff, and receive both the tests and their results within the hour for instant peace of mind. On/Go test kits can be ordered directly through the Gopuff app or Gopuff.com with delivery service available 24/7 in many markets, and during the day and late night everywhere else. Consumers purchasing On/Go tests through Gopuff can also choose a non-contact delivery option upon checkout.

On/Go users can also download the best-in-class On/Go free mobile app (4.7 stars on both Apple and Android), for step-by-step testing guidance, and a secure COVID-19 digital passport that can help them track and share their testing status and gain access to safe gatherings.

"With the current surge in COVID-19 and the unprecedented demand for high-quality rapid COVID-19 tests, we want to make sure that our millions of users get what they want and need immediately," said Ron Gutman, co-CEO, Intrivo. "To do so, we asked users what we can do now to help them remain healthy and safe. The number one unfulfilled need we've heard across the board was that when people are concerned about COVID-19 exposure, they would like to get tested immediately so they can tell whether they're safe to get together with friends, colleagues and loved ones. With the current unprecedented surge of the Omicron variant, we've all seen on the news how hard it is to find high-quality tests. Providing On/Go tests to people in minutes via the Gopuff app and website is our way of giving people what they want immediately, when they need it most. We remain committed to bringing healthcare to people at their convenience, and to making it as easy as possible for individuals and families to have instantaneous access to reliable and high-quality tests. Our technology is always optimized for quality and speed, and so is our partnership with Gopuff that brings together the best of tech and rapid testing with the best in on-demand delivery to drive a lasting positive impact on individuals, families and local communities, as well as on small and medium-size businesses nationwide."

As students head back to school and employees return to work, Intrivo partnered with Gopuff so that students and workers across the nation can have rapid tests at their disposal in minutes, enabling them to go about their day and meet friends and colleagues with safety and peace of mind.

"With COVID-19 surging again, it can be even more challenging to be a parent. As a father to three boys, hearing from many friends firsthand who are dealing with how the pandemic is affecting their children's schools and extracurricular activities, it's clear that immediate access to tests can make a huge difference for parents who are concerned about their own family safety and that of their communities," said Reeve Benaron, co-CEO of Intrivo. "Now that we have enabled reliable access to rapid testing in minutes via Gopuff, my family and friends can focus on the things that matter most, like getting their kids back to school, starting little league, and celebrating a long-awaited birthday party with my son's best friends. We all wish that COVID-19 was already gone – but as long as it's here, I'm proud that the entire Intrivo team is helping families everywhere gain rapid access to a high-quality testing experience that helps us all stay safe and live happy, healthy lives."

"Gopuff is committed to being there for our customers when they need us most through our speedy delivery and unmatched assortment of products," said Daniel Folkman, Senior Vice President of Business at Gopuff. "Part of the power of our platform is the ability to rapidly scale inventory and get products in customers' hands in minutes, and our partnership with Intrivo is a great example of that. We understand the importance of access to COVID-19 testing, especially now, and are excited that through our work with On/Go, we are providing people across the country with one of the fastest, safest ways to get COVID-19 tests."

To order an On/Go test for instant delivery, visit Gopuff.com or download the Gopuff app for iOS or Android .

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a leading health-tech company harnessing the power of AI and user-centered design to help control COVID-19 while preparing the world to tackle the next health challenges and helping everyone live happier, healthier, safer lives.

Intrivo's market-leading On/Go COVID-19 solution combines testing plus technology to offer a trusted, comprehensive solution for consumers and enterprises alike to stay ahead of COVID-19. On/Go tests can be ordered directly at letsongo.com, or via our iOS and Android mobile apps.

In the past year, Intrivo has served customers from Federal and State governments, to large employers, to healthcare systems, to the leading retailers, all the way to entertainment venues, cruise-lines, and families and individuals everywhere. Intrivo has delivered tens of millions of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests worldwide, achieved multiple FDA and other authorizations across a variety of markets, while leveraging its superior patent-pending technology to help population health managers, and millions of users everywhere gain true peace of mind. While the company is currently focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is actively expanding its solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises alike. To learn more about Intrivo and its world-class, tech-driven solutions, please visit www.intrivo.com .

The On/Go™ COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol and fresh prepared food - in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 550 micro-fulfillment centers, BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.Gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

