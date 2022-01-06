<span class="legendSpanClass">SYNERGY CREATES ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE ADMINISTRATIVE SAAS OFFERINGS IN THE HEALTH BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION SECTORS</span>

MedVision, Inc. Acquires Complete Health Systems, LC <span class="legendSpanClass">SYNERGY CREATES ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE ADMINISTRATIVE SAAS OFFERINGS IN THE HEALTH BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION SECTORS</span>

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. and WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVision, Inc. (MedVision), a leading provider of value-based healthcare business applications for delegated risk entities today announced its acquisition of Complete Health Systems, LC (CHS), a long-time leader in the Self-Insured and Third-Party Administrator arena. In tandem, the companies create a more advanced, comprehensive, and seamless approach in automation of the many departmental processes of health plan and benefit administration-oriented organizations.

Your Value-Based Model - Our Technology Solutions

In addition to serving the Self-Insured and TPA sectors of healthcare, the combined companies address the needs of many Risk-Based Models that include Health Plans, Independent Physician Associations, Physician-Hospital Organizations, Integrated Delivery Networks and of CMS' Advanced Payment Models including Direct Contract Entities.

"This acquisition infuses MedVision with a broader based expertise within the business segments where CHS has historically played a role and vice versa," said Albert B. Sosa, Chief Executive Officer of MedVision, Inc. "Much of each firm's core product competencies will together create an unmatched approach in efficient, cost-effective solutions geared to virtually any healthcare administrative environment."

Chacko Kurian, President of CHS, said "Since 1991, CHS has been providing their technology platform to administrators of self-funded health plans, both large and small. MedVision, through its acquisition of CHS, provides CHS with access to their resources, including the capabilities of their over 1,100 strong worldwide talent pool. We are excited to leverage these synergies with MedVision to deliver even greater value to our current and future clients, especially in the existing environment of evolving marketplace requirements."

Today MedVision provides advanced solutions to virtually every type of delegated risk model of healthcare delivery organizations. MedVision's platform has pioneered supporting structures from fee-for-service through value-based capitation arrangements across organizations. An integral part of the Meditab Group of Companies (MGoC), MedVision and it's affiliated firms address the technology oriented solution needs for providers, payers, employers and members across all lines of business.

About MedVision, Inc.

Since inception in 1994, MedVision has created sophisticated and multifunctional application healthcare solutions that are designed to handle diverse operational structures—managing complete end-to-end workflow for delegated Risk-Based Organizations (RBOs). Designed to manage all core lines of business including Medicare, Medicaid/Medi-Cal, and commercial plans within business structures such as IPAs, MSOs, PHOs, TPAs, ACOs, FQHCs, plans and other Specialty Carve-Out networks.

About Complete Health Systems, LC

Since 1991, Complete Health Systems, LC, "CHS", has provided information technology and health plan technology solutions for Health Plan Benefit Administrators. Today CHS has nationwide clients and a reputation for providing a comprehensive solution for Third Party Administrators who administer self-insured; Medical, Dental, Vision, and Disability plans, Taft-Hartley Plans, Association Plans and Self-insured plans administered by Employers.

For more information, visit or contact:

info@quickcap.net | alberts@quickcap.net | ChackoK@completehealthsys.com

847.222.1006

www.medvision-solutions.com

www.completehealthsys.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedVision, Inc.