· DISH Wireless and Consumer Cellular are added to existing wireless providers T-Mobile and TracFone with new Nokia devices for 2022

Nokia phones gain largest U.S. expansion and growth to date, with a new H1 2022 line-up at major U.S. wireless providers

Nokia phones gain largest U.S. expansion and growth to date, with a new H1 2022 line-up at major U.S. wireless providers · DISH Wireless and Consumer Cellular are added to existing wireless providers T-Mobile and TracFone with new Nokia devices for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces its largest U.S. expansion since launching in the market more than four years ago. Within the first months of 2022, HMD Global will significantly expand the Nokia device portfolio in the U.S. across four major partners: TracFone Wireless, Inc., DISH Wireless, Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

Following quickly on the heels of the Q4 launches of the Nokia G300 and Nokia X100 affordable 5G smartphones, the Nokia phones portfolio is expanding across price points. The newest affordable 5G device, the Nokia G400, will launch with all four wireless providers for an MSRP less than $250.

In addition, three 4G smartphones – the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, and Nokia G100 – as well as a 4G "Originals" feature phone, the Nokia 2760 Flip, will be launched. All four of these devices will be available for less than $150 MSRP, bringing premium Nokia experiences and design to even more accessible price points.

Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global:

"Since launching the first Nokia brand licensed phones five years ago, HMD Global has transitioned from a start-up with a vision for more accessible, longer-lasting smartphones to a strong player with deep partnerships all over the world. Research shows that customers are looking for the best value for their mobile phone budget – including a large display, long battery life and high-quality camera experience – and Nokia phones deliver on every element, making them a trusted and reliable phone for consumers and partners in the United States1."

Cristian Capelli, Vice President North America, HMD Global:

"In the last six months, we've captured market share from some of the industry's most entrenched companies while making premium features more and more affordable. The growth of our new relationships with Consumer Cellular and DISH Wireless in addition to our ongoing relationship with T-Mobile and Tracfone, are just the start of what's to come. We've already seen a strong response to the launch of the Nokia G300 and the Nokia X100, confirming consumers' interest in affordable 5G experience backed by quality and durability, which are at the core of Nokia phones."

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight:

"The consumer appetite for affordable and capable smartphones remains high. There is a clear opportunity for well specified, capable devices in the U.S. market. As Android smartphones continue to deliver an increased bang for their buck, we expect the market to continue to expand."

Availability:

Nokia 2760 Flip 4G feature phone will be available in Q1 for an MSRP of $79 .

Nokia C100 4G smartphone will be available in Q1, for an MSRP of $99 .

Nokia C200 4G smartphone will be available in Q2, for an MSRP of $119 .

Nokia G100 4G smartphone will be available in Q2, for an MSRP of $149 .

Nokia G400 5G smartphone will be available in Q2, for an MSRP of $239 .

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy ("HMD") is the home of Nokia phones. HMD's mission is providing accessible connectivity for everyone. HMD designs and markets a range of Nokia smartphones and Nokia feature phones and an expanding portfolio of innovative HMD service offerings. With an ongoing commitment to security, durability, reliability, and quality across its range, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

1 Study conducted by Marketsource on behalf of HMD Global, Q2 2020.

View original content:

SOURCE HMD Global