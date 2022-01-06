Northeastern Regional Information Center (NY) to Offer Synergy Education Platform to Member Districts

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Regional Information Center (NERIC), a division of Capital Region BOCES, has contracted with Edupoint® Educational Systems to offer the company's industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform to its customers. The cooperative educational organization serves 135 school districts and seven BOCES across 17 counties in New York's Capital Region and northward.

NERIC leadership began considering an addition to their menu of student data management systems after observing the trend toward consolidation in the education technology marketplace. The evaluation team used a multi-step RFP process to identify potential vendors and solutions, inviting customers to the final demos and asking them to rank each solution. The team ultimately elected to partner with Edupoint to add Synergy to NERIC's student information system offerings, taking into consideration both the customer survey results and the impression that the system made on the organization's staff.

Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student information and learning management ecosystem that provides the real-time performance data educators need to improve learning outcomes for students while also helping districts streamline processes, improve communication, and increase collaboration. Synergy helps districts manage student information, online registration, student learning, assessment, MTSS, special education, and analytics in one seamless platform that includes a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps.

"Our team and our customers were impressed with Synergy," said Jeffrey Luks, Manager of Student Services at NERIC. "Our customers especially liked the system's integration potential and ease of use for teachers, and there is interest around the larger Synergy ecosystem as well, notably the MTSS module. We're excited about the future and the partnership that we have with Edupoint on the Synergy platform."

"NERIC customers selecting Synergy as their student information system will get comprehensive functionality, the flexibility to adapt and evolve the system as their needs change, and solid integration with a diverse portfolio of third-party applications," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "We are pleased to partner with NERIC in providing powerful data management capabilities to school districts in Northeastern New York."

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. www.Edupoint.com.

About Capital Region BOCES

The Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) is the sixth largest BOCES in New York state, and delivers more than 300 educational and administrative services to its 24 component school districts. Combined, these districts educate more than 80,000 students in the Albany, Schoharie, Schenectady and Saratoga counties of New York state. In addition, Capital Region BOCES provides several services to more than 150 school districts outside of the Capital Region. For more information, visit https://www.capitalregionboces.org/. NERIC is a division of Capital Region BOCES.

