Ribbon Communications to Present at Needham Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference, taking place January 11-14.

Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat and question and answer session at 2:45pm Eastern Time on Friday, January 14.

The event will be made available live via webcast, as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Tom Berry Catherine Berthier +1 (978) 614-8050 +1 (646) 741-1974 tom.berry@rbbn.com cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com mcooper@rbbn.com

