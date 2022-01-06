Seeing Machines and Ambarella collaborate on integrated forward-facing ADAS and in-cabin occupant and driver monitoring system solutions

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (LSE: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announced a collaboration with Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.

This unique technology combination will bring Seeing Machines' industry leading OMS and DMS technology solutions to Ambarella's CV2x CVflow® family of edge AI perception systems on chip (SoCs). Ambarella's CV2x-based reference design platform performs the vision processing and fusion of Seeing Machines' driver monitoring software with forward-facing ADAS features to provide a complete, integrated DMS and ADAS solution.

Ambarella's SoCs target both standalone and integrated DMS, OMS and forward-facing ADAS cameras. As part of this collaboration, Seeing Machines will enable its embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software to provide a highly optimized, accelerated "back end." This e-DME back end will utilize the CVflow acceleration engine inside Ambarella's SoCs, allowing forward-facing ADAS camera designers to seamlessly integrate Seeing Machines' proven OMS and DMS technology.

This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship where Ambarella and Seeing Machines intend to combine their skills, products, IP and experience in the domain of embedding AI vision algorithms to deliver best-in-class driver and occupant monitoring system solutions.

Paul McGlone, CEO at Seeing Machines commented: "The contextual information that can be gathered with the fusion of inward and outward facing sensing is an important area for us as we seek to advance our safety focused technology solutions. Ambarella has made significant advances in forward-facing sensing, with its recent Oculii radar technology acquisition and its collaborations in the algorithm space, to make this a really interesting opportunity for Seeing Machines.

"The Ambarella reference design platform, targeting the headliner location, is a key integration point for DMS/OMS technology in both the processing and sensor space. We are excited to work towards offering our e-DME targeting Ambarella's silicon and to also work closely on the fusion of our technology with companies focusing on external vehicle sensing."

Fermi Wang, President and CEO at Ambarella commented: "Ambarella's partnership with Seeing Machines, the leader of in-cabin monitoring solutions, offers our customers the most advanced forward-facing ADAS camera plus DMS solutions. Leveraging the industry leading performance per watt of our CVflow AI perception SoCs and Seeing Machines' sophisticated AI-based driver and occupant monitoring algorithms will enable automotive safety systems with the very highest levels of accuracy and reliability."

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems on chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice.

Seeing Machines Contact:



Sophie Nicoll , sophie.nicoll@seeingmachines.com , +61 419-149-683

Ambarella Contacts:



Media contact : Eric Lawson , elawson@ambarella.com , +1 480-276-9572

Investor contact : Louis Gerhardy , lgerhardy@ambarella.com , +1 408-636-2310

Sales contact: www.ambarella.com/about/contact/inquiries



Seeing Machines and Ambarella collaborate on integrated forward-facing ADAS and in-cabin occupant and driver monitoring system solutions

Seeing Machines logo (PRNewsfoto/Seeing Machines Limited)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited