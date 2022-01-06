SS&C Intralinks Predicts Sustained Growth for M&A in Q1 2022

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced results from the Q1 2022 SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"While we anticipate announced global M&A transactions in Q1 2022 to remain relatively flat in aggregate compared to the previous quarter, we expect more activity than we saw during this period last year," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "M&A markets are bound to keep pace with a record 2021."

Regional market forecasts for Q1 2022 M&A activity:

Asia Pacific continues to show strength as it outperforms announced volume on a QoQ and QoQY basis. In Q1 2022, the region's announced deal volume is forecast to grow by more than10% against Q4 2021 compared to Q1 2021.

Europe , the Middle East and Africa saw some performance loss on a QoQ basis but continues to show deal volume growth compared to this period in 2021. As a result, we expect to see greater than 10% growth in announced volume compared to Q1 2021, but volume will dip more than 5% compared to Q4 2021.

Latin America deal volume is expected to reach new quarterly ceilings in Q1 2022 as we anticipate greater than 10% growth compared to Q1 2021 and 5-10% growth compared to Q4 2021.

North America 's QoQY early-stage volume sprinted past other regions, showing mid-level double-digit growth. The region is forecast to grow announced deal volume by 10% against Q1 2021, with more moderate growth relative to Q4 2021.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

