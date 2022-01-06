Youth Athletes Win Thanks to New Sports-Tech Powerhouse Team ProMentor and TopYa!

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio and DENVER, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMentor, the live mentorship platform for aspiring athletes delivered by professional athletes, announces the acquisition of TopYa!, the youth sports video development platform. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Together, this sports-tech titan is delivering the industry's first comprehensive engagement, development, and mentorship experience.

The Stats Don't Lie

The positive impact of sports on kids is long proven, yet over the past decade young athletes have been leaving organized sports at a younger and younger age. According to the Aspen Institute's Project Play State of Play 2021 study, 4 out of 10 kids who played sports before the pandemic now face reduced services from their community and club sports programs.

The newly formed ProMentor and TopYa! team is tackling these deeply concerning trends together by providing support to coaches and athletes through virtual mentorship, therefore increasing engagement, maximizing individual and team potential, and enabling them to realize their unique version of success.

"TopYa! has engaged tens of thousands of kids around the world with accessible content to learn and practice sports at home. Joining forces with ProMentor and providing access to the most talented athletes on the planet was a clear winning strategy," said TopYa! founder Jason Keller.

Learn From The Game's Elite

Mentorship is a highly influential factor in life, school, and career experiences when it comes to long-term well-being and success. Until now, the opportunity for aspiring athletes to establish meaningful relationships with pros at scale has been nonexistent. For this reason, ProMentor offers easy access to mentorship and development tools from professional athletes for clubs, coaches, and individuals.

Whether you're working 1:1 or with your team, ProMentor's individual and group experiences enable never before available interactions with the pros including real-time video analysis and annotation to break down individual technique, positioning, or even the competition.

"Athletes are gaining the skills and confidence needed to take their game to the next level by tapping into the insight and expertise from the hundreds of professional athletes on the ProMentor platform," said Jim Brown, CEO of ProMentor. "TopYa! enables ProMentor to streamline the accessibility of mentorship to an entirely new audience."

Perspective From The ProMentor Pros

Chris Taylor with the Los Angeles Dodgers is a ProMentor investor, mentor, and brand ambassador. Chris has this to say about his decision to partner with ProMentor, "I've always been passionate about helping the next generation. The ProMentor app allows pros like myself to mentor young aspiring athletes to perfect their craft and learn from the best."

Whether you're an athlete, sports parent, coach, or simply curious about the path to the pros, tune in to our #MentorshipMatters Series on January 12th, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST where professional athletes will reflect on how mentorship has influenced their lives.

About ProMentor

ProMentor was created with a simple idea: to enable professional athletes to share their wealth of knowledge and experience through mentorship. Built by athletes for athletes, in 2020 ProMentor launched an accessible platform where world-class athletes provide instruction, video analysis, and motivation in a way where everyone wins: youth, parents, professionals, and the game itself.

About TopYa!

Founded in Denver, CO in 2015, TopYa! has been a leader in mobile video instruction with virtual coaching for young athletes around the world, helping them improve their skills while inspiring the joy of accomplishment. Key partners and customers include Challenger Sports, US Club Soccer, Youth Sport Trust (UK), along with hundreds of schools, clubs, leagues, and associations.

