MediaMath Appoints Neil Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, leading independent advertising technology company for sophisticated brands and agencies, announced a series of leadership transitions, which will further position the Company to realize its full potential and maximize opportunity within the rapidly growing advertising technology sector.

Neil Nguyen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of MediaMath. Mr. Nguyen will drive a winning commercial and product/technology agenda. Delivering an effective digital media buying proposition and driving return on digital ad spend for clients and ecosystem partners will remain the core focus of the business, supported by a growth-oriented employee experience. MediaMath's Founder Joe Zawadzki will support Mr. Nguyen as a counselor and champion for the company's mission and people, as well as the broader industry in which it operates. Konrad Gerszke will be stepping down from his role as President to pursue other opportunities; Mr. Nguyen will assume these responsibilities in his overall leadership of the business.

"Neil's insights from his time on the Board and decade-long relationship with the company from his roles at Sizmek, DG, and Havas Edge have given him a deep understanding of all aspects of the business, ensuring the opportunity for a seamless transition," said Joe Zawadzki. "I am confident that Neil is the right leader for MediaMath in this next phase to deliver on the promise of the platform and the business."

Mr. Nguyen is a proven leader with more than two decades of senior management experience in advertising technology and media, including previous Chief Executive Officer and President roles at DG and Sizmek both in public markets and with sales to private equity in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Mr. Nguyen has been on the front lines managing companies through strategic and technology transformations and strategic transactions. Most recently, Mr. Nguyen spent several years as Global CDO at Havas Edge, with responsibility for digital media, programmatic trading, analytics, data science and technology for its outcomes-based linear and CTV media practice. He brings a multi-faceted perspective on the advertising ecosystem, not just as a leader of Ad-Tech companies, but from the agency and marketer lens as well.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer during such a key growth opportunity for the business. I look forward to working with the teams and partners across the globe to accelerate top-line growth, achieve greater market share, and expand MediaMath's position by delivering world-class service and technology solutions to our clients to help them improve the return on their digital ad spend and achieve their business goals," said Neil Nguyen. "I am humbled to take the reins from Joe, a visionary leader who brings true passion to our business today and tomorrow, and from Konrad, a transformational operating executive. I look forward to leading the organization into its next phase."

