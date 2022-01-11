ALEXIS GLICK STEPPING DOWN AS CEO AND BOARD MEMBER OF GENYOUth FOLLOWING A DECADE OF LEADERSHIP AND GROWTH Under Glick's leadership, GENYOUth has raised $200M in support of programs that promote the health and wellbeing of our nation's youth

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth CEO and Board Member Alexis Glick announced today that she will be leaving the organization in the second quarter of 2022 to pursue her next chapter. Glick will begin transitioning her day-to-day responsibilities to GENYOUth President and Chief Wellness Officer Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., who has been with the organization since 2012.

Glick, who has been with GENYOUth since its inception in 2011 as its founding CEO, raised $200M to support programs that ensure the health and wellbeing of our nation's youth in U.S. public schools. During her tenure, Glick has supported healthier school communities through partnerships with GENYOUth's founding partner, America's dairy farmers, and other major organizations, including all 32 NFL teams, the U.S. government, PepsiCo, SAP, UnitedHealthcare, Nike, Target, and the Rockefeller Foundation. She also achieved major milestones, launching a youth entrepreneurship and workforce development program, developed NFL Flag-In-Schools, which allowed 15 million kids to play flag football, contributing to it becoming the fastest growing youth sport in America over the last three years, and enabled the launch of the End Student Hunger Fund, providing grants and equipment to over 10,000 U.S. public schools to support the 30 million kids a day who rely on school meals during the pandemic.

"One of the greatest experiences of my life has been waking up every day in support of our nation's youth," said Glick. "I have been honored and humbled to have assembled a board of directors comprised of world-class, diverse leaders who believe in our mission of creating healthier school communities. From providing access to meals for kids who didn't know where they were going to get their next meal, to providing resources for students in schools to be physically active, to empowering students to shape their futures, it's been made possible thanks to the extraordinary individuals, corporations, dairy farmers, leaders, and NFL players who have believed in our mission. I want to thank everyone who has made our work possible and the exceptional human beings at GENYOUth, particularly my outstanding successor, Ann Marie Krautheim, who I know will be an extraordinary leader in moving the organization forward with much future success."

Following the establishment of a 6-way MOU with the NFL, National Dairy Council, and U.S. government agencies, GENYOUth became a founding member of former First Lady Michelle Obama's signature "Let's Move!" platform. Glick is credited with advancing a number of programmatic initiatives between GENYOUth and the NFL, including the creation of the NFL FLAG-In-Schools program, the Super School Breakfast initiative in six consecutive Super Bowls, and assumed control of the Taste of the NFL, the annual purpose-driven Super Bowl event and livestream culinary experience, to benefit GENYOUth's End Student Hunger Fund.

"It has been a pleasure to serve on the board of GENYOUth for the past decade under the leadership of Alexis Glick," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Our partnership has impacted the lives of millions of youth across our nation by stressing the importance of physical activity and sound nutrition. Her passion and tireless commitment on behalf of our nation's youth has inspired several league initiatives designed to help ensure the participation and growth in the game we love. I am very proud of what our organizations have accomplished through our combined efforts to benefit the 40 million students that GENYOUth supports daily."

Glick is an avid believer in public-private partnerships and the importance of bringing together disparate leaders from corporate America, the government, agriculture, sports, and the local community to help solve some of our world's most pressing challenges.

"Alexis Glick is an excellent leader. She has married her expertise on the economy with her media credentials and her love of sport to support our nation's youth in one of the most critical moments in our country's history," said Related Companies Chairman and Founder Stephen Ross, and Miami Dolphins owner. "As a team owner, I have seen Alexis in action at the team and League level and have witnessed her results-driven vision come to life with countless CEOs over the past decade to help them and us leave a positive impact and long-term legacy in the communities in which we live and work. Alexis understands this next generation, Gen Z and Alpha, better than anyone I've met and has tirelessly advocated for them within corporate boardrooms, in government hallways, on the field and in the classroom. I have no doubt she will continue to be a force at the growing intersection of purpose and profit."

"I met Alexis in 2017 when Sleep Number was building our social impact commitment to improve the wellbeing of youth through quality sleep. It was quickly apparent that GENYOUth was the right partner for us in this endeavor; Alexis' energy, work ethic, and dedication to meaningful results were second to none," said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. "I am proud of the difference that our organizations – plus the NFL – are making together in supporting the health and wellbeing of thousands of kids. Alexis is a steadfast and passionate advocate for our nation's children and schools, and I can't wait to see what she does next."

Prior to GENYOUth, Glick helped launch the Fox Business Network, where she served as Vice President of Business News at Fox News, and anchored "Money for Breakfast," interviewing the likes of past presidents, top CEOs, and sports superstars. Glick previously served as anchor and national correspondent on NBC's "Today Show" and CNBC's "Squawk Box," and was an executive at Morgan Stanley, where she was the first and youngest woman to lead a bulge bracket business on the NYSE. Glick serves on the Board of Directors for Schreiber Foods and is a strategic advisor to leading CEOs and professional athletes.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. Since February 2021, GENYOUth has been the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, the most purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience which raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.GENYOUthNow.org.

