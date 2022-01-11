Hilco Merchant Resources Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Wholesale Solutions Practice Raymundo Armendariz has been named Chief Executive Officer and Katie Feodoroff has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Merchant Resources is pleased to announce that interim CEO Raymundo Armendariz has been permanently appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Katie Feodoroff has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Hilco Wholesale Solutions (HWS) effective immediately. Mr. Armendariz has done a superb job as HWS interim CEO and COO and will fully shift into the CEO role. Ms. Feodoroff will expand her duties and responsibilities as she transitions into the role of SVP and GMM of HWS.

Hilco Merchant Resources (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Merchant Resources)

As CEO of Hilco Wholesale Solutions, Mr. Armendariz is responsible for the daily management and growth of the wholesale consumer inventory practice, further enabling HMR to provide retailers, consumer products manufacturers and their advisors with a single source omni solution for all inventory disposition requirements. Mr. Armendariz will work closely with the retail team to optimize special inventory situations and build new revenue streams by leveraging his extensive years of experience with the company and in the sector at large.

Having spent the past two decades with Hilco Global in various capacities, Mr. Armendariz has successfully managed numerous transactions during his tenure with the organization. Mr. Armendariz has very substantial retail operations experience, including over 12 years of service with Levitz Furniture.

Ben Nortman – CEO of Hilco Global Retail Group said, "Ray has done an outstanding job for us as COO and interim CEO of HWS. We're excited to appoint Ray as the CEO of HWS as his extensive retail operations experience, attention to detail, and overall commitment to exceed expectations makes him the perfect leader of the HWS team as it continues its strategic growth into 2022 and beyond."

In her new role, Ms. Feodoroff is tasked with identifying trends and business opportunities, assessing value, and negotiating deals to drive strategic growth. Ms. Feodoroff is an expert in the off-price business model, having 20 years of experience as a buyer, planner, seller, and manufacturer. She has held several roles of increasing responsibility both as a consultant to manufacturers and retailers as well as a buyer for TJ Maxx.

"Katie's skill at working with companies to develop and execute a multi-tiered retail strategy, coupled with her work ethic and leadership have all led to this much deserved promotion," said Mr. Nortman. He continues, "Both Ray and Katie are such invaluable members and pivotal to the strategic growth of HWS."

About Merchant Resources:

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. The firm's activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; interim company, division, or store management teams; loss prevention; and the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Hilco Global Retail Group is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates twenty specialized business units around the world. For more information please visit: (www.hilcoglobal.com).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC