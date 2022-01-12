Anuvia Plant Nutrients Receives 2021 Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership (SEAL) Award

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients has been named a winner of the 2021 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards, which celebrates leadership, transparency and commitment to sustainable business practices. Anuvia's fertilizer technology was recognized in the Environmental Initiative Award category. Key criteria for selection included impact metrics, innovation, sharing of insights and investment levels.

"We are honored to receive the SEAL award for our efforts to improve soil health, preserve natural resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through our sustainable bio-based fertilizer," said Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients. "We're proud to be one of the pioneers helping farmers make meaningful, immediate impacts."

Anuvia provides a unique solution that helps farmers to produce more food through increased crop yields, while responding to a wide range of environmental challenges, such as reduction of greenhouse gasses. Their technology effectively re-uses organic materials, such as food or livestock waste, by reclaiming and repurposing them in the last step of their lifecycle. By upcycling this waste into bio-based plant nutrients and returning organic matter to the soil, Anuvia promotes regenerative soil strategies and reduces nutrient loss into the environment to maximize agriculture production now and for the long term.

According to an environmental audit, Anuvia's impact is substantial: for every million acres of crops that use Anuvia's products, the reduction of greenhouse gases is the equivalent of removing up to 30,000 cars from the roads. With 90 million acres of corn in the United States alone, this would conservatively translate to 1.8 million cars removed in perpetuity.[1]

SEAL Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through its business sustainability awards and environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing its own environmental impact campaigns.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

[1] Environmental Resources Management, 2019

