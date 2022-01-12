TD Bank Tops Small Business Banking in the South, According to J.D. Power Score reaches 865 points; TD highest in Convenience and Channel Activities areas in addition to Overall Trust

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , ranks highest in small business banking in the South Region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM. TD Bank's overall small business customer satisfaction score reached 865 points on a 1,000-point scale for 2021.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank)

This is the third time TD Bank captured this award.

J.D. Power measures customer satisfaction in 7 categories including channel activities, relationship with account manager, convenience, products and fees, problem resolution, new account opening and communication and advice to determine rankings. According to the study, TD Bank placed first in two categories: Convenience and Channel Activities.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Throughout the pandemic and economic headwinds in recent years, TD Bank continued its dedication to helping small businesses realize their financial goals by being a trusted advisor and implementing critical programs," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking, TD Bank. "We are proud of our small business colleagues who worked so hard to help us earn this honor."

The J.D. Power 2021 Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM surveyed 7,327 small business owners or financial decision makers who use business banking services, including 2,237 in the South.

The independent research firm's study for the South Region comprises 9 award-eligible banks that operate in 16 states from Delaware to Texas and D.C., an area that includes geographies within TD's footprint: Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia, D.C., Maryland and Delaware.

