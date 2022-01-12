Tenth Avenue Commerce Acquires Innovative Succulent Gifting Brand, Lula's Garden

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenth Avenue Commerce ("TAC"), a Connecticut and New York-based consumer driven e-commerce holding company focused on authentic brands, announced today that it has acquired Lula's Garden, a leader in the succulent gifting space. Michael Chapin, CEO of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC said, "We are thrilled to add Lula's Garden to our family of brands. The acquisition further extends our position as a leading online provider of gifts that make it easy for our customers to celebrate all of life's most important events."

Chapin noted that Lula's Garden has been gifting wellness, love, and care in beautifully crafted gift boxes since 2016 and brings an innovative product line and new personalization capabilities. "Every succulent garden is comprised of locally grown plants in intricately designed garden boxes that create a unique and seamless experience."

Founder Liraz Birnbaum was inspired to reinvent the concept of gifting plants in an eco-conscious and sustainable way and fell in love with succulents. "Being surrounded by plants makes people feel happier and more relaxed. We are thrilled to be part of the TAC family of brands where we will invest in expanding our product line, bringing even more eco-friendly and sustainable gifting to customers."

Lula's Garden is an innovative and eco-conscious succulent gifting company specializing in everyday and corporate gifting. An industry leader in the succulent gifting space, every garden arrives potted in a self-sustaining gift box that is uniquely designed to serve as a planter, an innovative concept of gifting. The company is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

Tenth Avenue Commerce is a consumer driven e-commerce holding company based in New York and Connecticut. Founded in 2011, Tenth Avenue Commerce invests in brands that are leaders in their industry. TAC incorporates the brand's knowledge while bringing their expertise in data-driven digital marketing. Led by CEO Michael Chapin, Tenth Avenue Commerce currently owns and operates From You Flowers, SendFlowers.com, H.Bloom, Eve's Addiction, Brook & York, Kerrits, Jolly Pets, Kitty Kasas, Horsemen's Pride, PackIt, The Bronx Brewery, and E-Garderobe. Tenth Avenue Commerce is an affiliate of Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC.

To learn more about Lula's Garden visit www.lulasgarden.com

