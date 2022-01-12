Wondershare Technology Wins "Future Tech Awards: Challenger Brand" at CES 2022 Wondershare has always been committed to providing friendly and intuitive creative solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare today announced that its creative software won the "Challenger Brand" award for "Best Creative Software Suite", at the 2021 "Future Tech Awards," held during this January's in-person Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The awards celebrate the leaders, top products and services, from across the technology industry for the past year, are selected by an expert committee made up of Future's expert technology editors.

According to its official website, the Challenger Brand awards features leading software companies that are pushing the boundaries of consumer technology and taking the software prize is Wondershare for their range of creative software capabilities and delivering consumers an easier way to produce top-quality online video content.

"This is our second year receiving the Future Tech Awards. Just like the name shows, we are not a keeper, but a challenger by empowering content creators to explore their creativity without limitation," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare.

Some of the products included in this suite are:

Filmora : a powerful video editor for all skill levels. The latest version will be coming out this month and brings a new array of tools and effects to provide users exceptional experiences. a powerful video editor for all skill levels. The latest version will bemonth and brings a new array of tools and effects to provide users exceptional experiences.

FilmoraGo : a full-featured mobile video editor for beginners. It has an easy-to-use interface, powerful editing tools, thousands of music resources, cool effects and filters, which give everyone the chance to make incredible video. a full-featured mobile video editor for beginners. It has an easy-to-use interface, powerful editing tools, thousands of music resources, cool effects and filters, whicheveryone the chance to make incredible video.

Filmstock : the one-stop-shop for royalty-free video effects, music, sound effects and stock media. Filmstock's massive library has over 1 million assets with a wide selection of media resources including original video effects. the one-stop-shop for royalty-free video effects, music, sound effects and stock media. Filmstock's massive library has over 1 million assets with a wide selection of media resources including original video effects.

DemoCreator : an intuitive screen recorder and video editor. Users can schedule recording, add real-time screen drawing and show mouse clicks while recording, edit videos and audio in separate tracks and make videos stand out with rich effects packs. an intuitive screen recorder and video editor. Users can schedule recording, add real-time screen drawing and show mouse clicks while recording, edit videos andinand make videos stand out with rich effects packs.

Anireel : an animated video maker in which users can customize character style, facial features, clothing, and accessories at will, turn scripts into animated videos with one click and synchronize lip movements of characters with the voice over. an animated video makerusers can customize character style, facial features, clothing, and accessories at will, turn scripts into animated videos with one click andofwith the voice over.

UniConverter : a complete video conversion toolset (conversion, editing, screen recording) with a simple user interface. Compresses files to more manageable sizes, converts them into over 1,000 formats, and allows easy editing, all with one software. a complete video conversion toolset (conversion, editing, screen recording) with a simple user interface. Compresses files to more manageable sizes, converts them into overformats, and allows easy editing, all with one software.

PixCut : a new AI image background remover that can automatically remove backgrounds in bulk with one click. With advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, PixCut can help uers handle perfect edges without professional skills. a new AI image background remover that can automatically remove backgrounds in bulk with one click. With advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, PixCut can help uers handle perfect edges without professional skills.

PixStudio : an online graphic designing tool that can be accessed from a browser, which offers various types of images, fonts, elements, and crafted templates, allowing users to produce professional high-quality graphics through drag and drop. an online graphic designing tool that can be accessed from a browser, which offers various types of images, fonts, elements, and craftedallowing users to produce professional high-quality graphics through drag and drop.

Wondershare provides cutting-edge, simple, and convenient digital creative products and services to the new generation of Internet users around the world, enabling their digital creativity. Wondershare stands out in the creative software industry, inspiring and helping individuals and companies to create with efficiency by using localization strategies to reach out diverse markets.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

