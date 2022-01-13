ASC Technologies Acquires Adabus S.r.l. and Establishes a Direct Presence in Italy

HOESBACH, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1st, 2022, ASC Technologies AG, the leading software, and cloud provider in the field of compliance recording, quality management and analytics, expands its international presence with its own representation in Milano, Italy. ASC has acquired its long-standing Italian partner Adabus S.r.l. together with all staff, and renamed its now fully owned subsidiary to ASC Technologies S.r.l.

For almost 30 years, Adabus S.r.l. was ASC's leading sales and service partner in the Italian market. "With this transaction, we ensure that Italian customers have access to our best experts and solutions, from on-premise to hybrid solutions to pure cloud services," says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies AG.

The direct market presence with its subsidiary ASC Technologies S.r.l. provides an excellent stepping-stone for ASC to meet the requirements of Italian customers. The new subsidiary, as per tradition, is based in Milano. "Italy is an important market for us and we are glad to continue our global expansion with our own subsidiary here. The acquisition of Adabus takes us one step further on our path to becoming a leading cloud recording & analytics company worldwide," explains Kromer.

Giorgio Cutrignelli, formerly a senior manager at Adabus, will head the new subsidiary as Managing Director. He is not only responsible for leading the team on site, but also for cultivating existing and forging new customer relationships in the Italian market. He will be working in close cooperation with the sales and technology experts from the company's German headquarters. "Giorgio and his team draw on more than 20 years of experience in the information and telecommunications technology market and has a tremendous expertise which is of great value for our customers," says Kromer. "Thanks to his customer-oriented approach, he will offer our partners and customers the best possible support. With his expertise, he will help us in strengthening ASC's international reputation and further expanding our presence."

For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

Please follow us on:

LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Xing | Twitter



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625820/ASC_Cloud_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE ASC Cloud Solutions