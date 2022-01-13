Firmenich achieves highest EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating and improves its score to 88/100

GENEVA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, has received the highest Platinum rating for environmental and social performance from EcoVadis for the second consecutive time. EcoVadis, known as the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings agency, increased Firmenich's score by five points to 88/100. With this evaluation, the Group was placed in the top 1% of more than 85,000 companies assessed and leads its industry sector.

"This second consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating recognizes that Firmenich has extended its leadership by putting ambitious environmental and social goals into effective action every day at the highest global level," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Our industry-leading, improved performance is a tribute to the hard work of all my colleagues, who are making our business a force for good for climate, nature and people."

"We are grateful for this score of 88/100, which demonstrates that we are continuously delivering on our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and not resting on our laurels," said Gianluca Colombo, Chief Procurement Officer, Firmenich, and a member of the EcoVadis CPO advisory board. "Since we joined the EcoVadis rating process several years ago, it has helped us scale up our action for sustainable supply chains, integrating risk and closely engaging with our suppliers."

Firmenich's sustainability policies, initiatives, results and its 2025-2030 ESG Ambitions were analysed using recognized international standards. EcoVadis evaluated the Group's sustainability performance according to 21 criteria in four categories, attributing scores of 90/100 in environment, labor & human rights, and sustainable procurement practices, and 80/100 for ethics. Firmenich improved its overall 2020 EcoVadis score of 83 out of 100 points to 88 out of 100 in 2021.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 126 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 85,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on www.ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

