Sun-Maid Issues Call to Thinkers and Tinkerers: Nominations Now Open for Board of Imagination Inaugural Board of Six Kids to Turnover in April as Legacy Brand Looks for New Candidates

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid – the imaginative and iconic raisin brand – is creating a whole world of possibilities for six lucky kids who will be named in the second year of the Board of Imagination. Applications are now available for kids ages 6-12 to apply for a real seat at the Sun-Maid boardroom table, where kids work directly with Sun-Maid executives to provide input and help make decisions about the company's future innovations. The kids who were selected for the inaugural Board of Imagination, will finish out their term in April 2022, when then newly selected "class" of kids will take their seats.

Sun-Maid Board of Imagination

The Board of Imagination is more than just a named position – it's a highly-compensated and high-profile opportunity. Six kids – five selected via a nationwide search and one via an internal Sun-Maid employee competition – receive a $5,000 donation for their school, $5,000 for a college fund in the form of a 529 donation, and notably, an entire year's worth of Sun-Maid raisin snacks to enjoy with their classmates. Through quarterly meetings with the Sun-Maid executive team, the kid board members are tasked with sparking imagination and creativity, while inspiring positive change. They are assigned product-related challenges and provide feedback that truly informs the direction of the next snacking innovations.

"Imagination plays a crucial role in everything Sun-Maid does, and we know that there is no better place to turn to than the unapologetically creative minds of children," said Harry Overly, President & CEO and "Chief Imagination Wrangler" of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "We were thoroughly impressed with the value our inaugural Board of Imagination kids delivered in year one, and we can't wait to hear from more kids from all over the country who are eager to share their imaginative ideas with us."

Board of Imagination Applications Open Now

Parents/guardians can nominate kids ages 6-12 for one of five open seats on Sun-Maid's Imagination Board. Families are asked to fill out a short questionnaire to apply. After a round of applications, Sun-Maid will narrow the field to finalists, who will submit video applications in February. The top 15 candidates will rely on a public vote to secure an official position on the board, named in March and formally seated in April.

Board of Imagination Roles and Responsibilities

The original class of the Board of Imagination set a high bar for engagement and ideation and will help to be a part of the board's transition when the new board is officially seated in April.

A highlight of the 2022 Board of Imagination position will be to help oversee the Sun-Maid Doodle Challenge – only at Target. The current Board of Imagination is calling on kids to show their creativity by doodling on Sun-Maid packages. The Board of Imagination will choose a few designs to be sold in Target stores this fall, with 100% of sales going to a kid-focused charity, which the Board of Imagination will also select.

In 2021, Board of Imagination members participated in three virtual meetings, product focus groups and field assignments. Select Board members made appearances at Sun-Maid events and participated in marketing opportunities throughout the year. Sun-Maid visited Board members with award ceremonies and school assemblies in Fall 2021, where the company presented the school's $5,000 and year's supply of snacks. Since the $5,000 award was presented, schools have used the funds to build imagination within the school communities including improving a new media center, updating technology in schools and putting in a putt putt course for a playground.

"There's a lot of imagination that goes into creating Sun-Maid snacks, which are the perfect mix of better-for-you options that parents love, with the delicious tastes that kids crave," said Overly. "The Board of Imagination has and will continue to play a real role of inspiration for our organization, which is committed to imagination and innovation."

For more information about Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination or for any ingenious minds who want to apply now through January 28, visit www.sunmaid.com. Information and a downloadable PDF to participate in the Sun-Maid Doodle Challenge only at Target is available at: https://www.target.com/b/sun-maid/-/N-560hv - participation is now through February 25.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't - they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid visit www.sunmaid.com.

