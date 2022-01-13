Television Personality Matt James Teams Up with Dymatize to Crush Fitness Goals in New Year The iconic, fast-absorbing ISO100 hydrolyzed protein powder helps James level up his workout routine

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the New Year, Dymatize, the world's most trusted sports nutrition brand, is proud to announce its partnership with Matt James, former collegiate athlete turned entrepreneur and television personality. James will serve as the brand's official spokesperson to help the company motivate and elevate those who are serious about meeting and exceeding their fitness goals.

Matt James Teams Up with Dymatize to Crush Fitness Goals in New Year

"In life, I've always set a high bar for myself, which is why I'm excited to partner with a brand like Dymatize because they are reimagining what it means to be fit," said James. "To me, Dymatize is a brand that isn't sorry for being the best at what they do, and that's what I continue to strive for, day in and day out."

For more than 25 years, Dymatize has unapologetically been a premier brand for fitness enthusiasts, setting new standards for flavor, research, and producing high quality nutritional products. Best known for its flagship product ISO100®, a hydrolyzed whey protein isolate, Dymatize reset the bar with its legendary formula that contains 25 grams of easy-mixing, great-tasting, fast-absorbing, and easy-digesting protein.

"Being fit is more than just a rep; It's a well-balanced lifestyle and a constant pursuit to achieving a healthier and happier life. We are excited to team up with Matt James because we believe he will play a huge role in raising awareness of what it means to live an authentic and holistically fit life," said Priya Kumar, Marketing Director at Dymatize. "Welcome to the team, Matt!"

ISO100® is available for purchase at nationwide retailers, including Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Walmart, Kroger, and online retailers like Amazon and BodyBuilding.com.

For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.dymatize.com. To follow Matt and Dymatize's journey, follow Dymatize on Instagram.

About Dymatize

Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers across all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Dymatize)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dymatize