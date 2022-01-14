ForeverLawn Signs Multi-Race Deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt for 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Race Series ForeverLawn to Partner with Sam Hunt Racing as Earnhardt Pilots the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® has signed a multi-race deal sponsoring Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Sam Hunt Racing team in the upcoming 2022 NASCAR Xfinity race series.

"I'm really excited to be back in the Toyota camp. My past experience with them was incredible, and they do a great job supporting their drivers," says Earnhardt. He continues: "Sam and I formed a nice friendship over the years, and I'm impressed with what he's achieved in a short amount of time. I feel like we share the same work ethic, and both of us are working hard to achieve our dreams. Having ForeverLawn in our corner is truly a gift. They have become my family, and our relationship extends well beyond racing. We have three like-minded parties working together towards a common goal. It's going to be an exciting year."

ForeverLawn will continue their partnerships with Harvest Ministries, STR, and Precision Products throughout the 2022 Xfinity series, with the expectation of developing new partnerships throughout the racing season.

"We are excited to continue partnering with Jeffrey Earnhardt for the 2022 Xfinity race series," says Derek Taylor, head of ForeverLawn NASCAR relations. "Jefferey is part of the ForeverLawn Family, and we're excited to give him the opportunity to succeed on the track with Sam Hunt Racing this season."

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

