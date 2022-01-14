National Health Foundation Receives a $240,000 Grant in Collaboration with Providence Southern California and the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund to Build an Innovative Model of Care for Unhoused Older Adults in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Health Foundation (NHF), Providence Southern California, and the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund will further expand their collaboration by building an innovative model of care and community health collaborative benefitting older adults experiencing homelessness in the Arleta. The project will center around NHF's upcoming Project Homekey site in Arleta, a 43,000 sq. ft. facility that will provide temporary, specialized housing and social services to unhoused older adults, ages 55+.

An older adult guest in National Health Foundation's recuperative care program receives health and social services before transitioning to stable housing.

Funding to support the project was provided by the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund, Providence's strategic grant making foundation. National Health Foundation will spearhead the project, building contractual partnerships with key community-based organizations that will lay the groundwork for onsite initiatives, including 1) designing a medical and behavioral health clinic; (2) conducting a community-participatory environmental assessment of the Arleta neighborhood; and 3) building a congregate meal site catered to older adults.

For over a decade, National Health Foundation has provided recuperative care services in Los Angeles and Ventura counties for individuals experiencing homelessness following their discharge from the hospital. In Arleta, with substantial support from its representative Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, NHF will tailor its Project Homekey to the complex needs of aging adults who have been living on the streets. The renovation of the facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

"Providence's support will allow us to explore solutions with local health experts and community organizations to build Los Angeles's first care program that comprehensively addresses the specialized health needs of older adults experiencing homelessness," said Kelly Bruno, President and CEO of National Health Foundation. "Our collaboration will create new opportunities to achieve better health for older adults and at-risk communities in and around Los Angeles City Council District 6."

Older adults are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population, with a 20% increase since 2017. Of those, 81% are unsheltered, living in their car, van, camper, tent or makeshift shelter. The need for immediate, but purposeful, housing solutions will only continue to grow in the coming years.

"We are excited to be working with National Health Foundation on this innovative project to make a positive difference in the lives of older adults. We are grateful for the expertise of NHF as we embark together on this exploration of how to address this emerging crisis of aged homelessness." Gabriela Robles, Chief Executive of the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund.

About National Health Foundation

For 50 years, National Health Foundation (NHF) has advanced wellness for communities across Southern California through research, programs, and services that address acute and long-term health needs. NHF operates four recuperative care centers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties to provide trauma-informed services and support to individuals experiencing health challenges including homelessness. These care centers also serve as hubs, connecting the surrounding neighborhood to resources that activate wellness and strengthen the overall community so every individual can be as healthy as possible. NHF believes every neighbor deserves to be safely housed and connected to community, with full and equitable access to resources that activate health and wellness. For more information, visit www.nationalhealthfoundation.org .

About the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund

The St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund serves as Providence's strategic grant making foundation for funding key system and regional initiatives in the areas of housing, education, disaster response and recovery, and nonprofit and community capacity building. Through the Fund we incubate and accelerate programs that create scalable impact in our communities to improve the health and wellbeing of the economically poor, utilize the strengths and diversity of our neighbors to build vibrant communities and leverage best practices and lessons learned from these investments to expand to communities across our geographical footprint. Through targeted investments and partnerships with inspiring organizations that make a measurable impact, the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund harnesses the power of our communities to advance equity and justice for healthier communities. For more, visit stjosephcpf.org.

About Providence Southern California

At Providence, we use our voice to advocate for vulnerable populations and needed reforms in health care. Together, our 120,000 caregivers (all employees) serve in 52 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and a comprehensive range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Providence aligns the influence of our family of organizations to create stronger communities, raise awareness, and illuminate a pathway that inspires all to serve. For more, visit www.providence.org .

