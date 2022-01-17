Chargezoom Announces Integrated Partnership with Fluid Pay, LLC

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargezoom , a leading platform for billing and integrated payments, today announces their partnership with Fluid Pay, LLC. The partnership expands the number of gateways offered to Chargezoom users and allows Fluid Pay's partners and their merchants to access the full Chargezoom platform for their billing and automation needs.

Chargezoom and Fluid Pay announce integrated partnership

"Fully integrated payments are the future"

"We are excited to partner with Fluid Pay who shares our vision for the future of payments," said Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "Fully integrated payments are the future, understanding the role technology and innovation play for growing businesses is why they are one of the fastest growing payment gateways."

"Our Simplified API structure enables companies like Chargezoom to fully integrate with ease and peace of mind. At Fluid Pay we are a common-sense forward-thinking company and we know Chargezoom shares that same mentality. Our goal remains to simplify the complex nature of the payment industry, and Chargezoom's ability to sync and automate the merchant billing process seamlessly. This is why they have quickly become a household name for integrated payments. We are very excited about this integration," said Kevin Calabrese, Executive Vice President of Fluid Pay, LLC.

We invite everyone to attend a free webinar on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10am PT/1pm ET to learn more about the Chargezoom and Fluid Pay partnership and learn more about the seamless integration that is empowering users of QuickBooks, FreshBooks, and Xero. https://chargezoom.com/fluid-pay-partner-spotlight-chargezoom/

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom is a radically simple solution for saving time and reducing payment friction. We connect payment and accounting systems with true bi-directional sync, eliminating the need for CSV files and manual data entry. We give small businesses an unfair competitive advantage with powerful tools and automations. Our easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry's largest players.

For more information, visit chargezoom.com

About Fluid Pay

Founded in 2017, Fluid Pay™ has built a secure Level 1 PCI Compliant fully cloud-based payment gateway for businesses to process transactions from a variety of different devices, ANYWHERE in the world.

With industry leading minds, Fluid Pay™ aims to create a suite of payment industry tools with a business centric approach in mind. It's time to simplify the complexity of payment gateways and payments industry.

Fluid Pay™ works with ISOs, VARs, MSPs, and developers of all applications. Our solution is maintained 24/7/365 keeping our partners in control at all times. At Fluid Pay™ we build our business a single partner at a time ranging from multi-million, multi-location business, to mom and pop shops across the globe.

The payments space does not have to be so complicated; we aim to simplify the process by offering our partners and their merchants the ability to run their business from a single platform. Let us worry about the details so you can continue to grow your business.

Our Non-Compete Commitment ensures there is no competition from the gateway and enables us to focus primarily on advancing payment technologies for our Partners.

For more information, visit FluidPay.com

SOURCE Chargezoom