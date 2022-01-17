Menarini Diagnostics CoronaMeltVAR Real-Time PCR kit simultaneously detects SARS CoV-2 and identifies the Omicron Variant

FLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly causing an increase in infections at unprecedented speed. On November 28th, WHO officially recommended laboratories to use Real Time PCR detection kits capable of identifying putative Omicron variant infections, directly at the moment of the positivity test.

To support this recommendation, Menarini offers CoronaMeltVAR, a CE-IVD Real-Time PCR kit based on intercalating dye and melting curve analysis. The kit detects positive samples with high sensitivity, through the amplification of two targets, both compatible with all variants and with the wild type form, simultaneously revealing with distinct signals the suspect presence of Omicron Variant BA.1, BA.2, as well as Alpha, Beta/Gamma and WT/Delta.

All responses are obtained in a single run on each sample, with no loss of sensitivity compared to normal kits and without the need to perform a second reflex test on positive samples. The kit is compatible with most RNA extraction protocols and Real-Time PCR instruments capable of performing melting curve analysis at moderate resolution. CoronaMeltVAR provides SARS CoV-2 CE IVD detection and Omicron surveillance in less than 2 hours.

"We are extremely proud to have made this unique solution available so quickly. It is helping healthcare professionals in providing a specific, rapid and accurate solution for the diagnosis and identification of Covid-19 Omicron variant," said Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager & Global Head of A.Menarini Diagnostics and Chairman/CEO of Menarini Silicon Biosystems.

A.Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology: more than 35 years dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnosis, improving the quality of life of people all over the world.

A.Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, it counts more than 17,000 employees and has a 2020 turnover of € 3.750 billion.

