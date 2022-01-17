Offices in Colorado and Wisconsin mark broadening footprint for Schrader

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company has expanded its operations, with a new office in Colorado and a team in Wisconsin that recently managed a major dairy liquidation that attracted nationwide attention.

The Colorado office will be headed by Jess Nighswonger, who lives in Keenesburg and was part of a national championship meat judging team at Texas Tech University.

"For years we have operated throughout the continental United States, with success in selling a wide range of assets, including cropland, pasture, livestock operations, timberland, machinery and much more. Establishing the new office in Colorado fit perfectly into our plans. Jess was a foreman with Cargill for several years before joining our team," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

Nighswonger's primary focus will be on farms and ranches in all parts of Colorado. He can be reached at 303-362-3285 or jess@schraderauction.com.

Schrader's Wisconsin office recently managed a high-profile liquidation of a dairy operation for a total of $11.4 million – an event that attracted widespread attention. Managing the office are Darrell Crapp, 608-885-6832 (darrell@schraderauction.com) and Chris Hoffman, 608-885-0005 (chris@schraderauction.com).

Crapp was raised on a small dairy, hog and beef farm, and has spent most of his career farming. He has been selling farmland since 2010. Hoffman, a relative newcomer to the auction business, excels in using multiple media to provide prospective bidders the critical information they need.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

View original content:

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company