Otho S. A. Sprague Memorial Institute Awards Black and Latino Male Medical & Dental Student Mentoring Grant to The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otho S. A. Sprague Memorial Institute awarded the Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) a two-year grant to develop and manage a Black and Latino Male Medical and Dental Student Mentoring Program. The overall mentoring program's objective is to elevate and support Black and Latino male medical and dental students for greater graduation success and foster their participation in caring for underserved communities now and upon graduation. We want to foster advocacy and action to reduce health inequities and disease prevention in Chicago.

The Black and Latino Male Medical & Dental Student Mentoring and Networking Program is a relationship-based program for currently enrolled Black and Latino male medical or dental students in an accredited medical or dental program. This mentoring program intends to support these students specifically in the Chicago area. There has been an overall decline in graduation rates over the past five years in these respective groups.

President Cheryl Rucker-Whitaker, MD, MPH, FACP, of the Institute of Medicine of Chicago stated, "IOMC is pleased to be part of this initiative to foster Black and Latino male medical and dental students. These future physicians and dentists can help solve the complex healthcare and public health problems facing Chicago and its communities."

The Otho S. A. Sprague Memorial Institute was founded in 1911 as a non-profit foundation with a mandate to pursue "the investigation of the cause of disease and the prevention and relief of human suffering in the City of Chicago. They have strong record of success.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

