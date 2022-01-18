Absolut Toasts to Friendship with “The Registry for Me”

The vodka brand invites singles and their friends - regardless of relationship status - to choose themselves this Galentine's Day, curating their very own wish list of gifts

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Galentine's Day, Absolut aims to include, inviting single people everywhere to register for the things they want in celebration of themselves and the single friends in their lives with The Registry for Me.

Year after year, singles spend so much money on friends reaching life's traditional milestones. A NerdWallet survey shows the average price of a gift registry item is $72, but many guests spend more. With weddings on the rise this year – a U.S. record of 2.6 million, according to The Knot data – and even more registries to fill, Absolut's The Registry for Me gives single gals and guys time in the spotlight with a wish list of their very own.

In collaboration with Elfster, Absolut's The Registry for Me acts as a traditional registry website. Users can curate their wish lists with any items of their choosing from yoga pants and cosmetics to the Absolut Cosmopolitan Cocktail Kit – all in celebration of being single. And nobody knows how to celebrate being single more than Serena Kerrigan, entrepreneur and internet personality, who has teamed up with Absolut to curate her own registry of top tier gifts.

"I always have my friends' backs, and as someone who has continued to show up (with a gift in hand) as they check off life's more traditional achievements from weddings to baby showers, I'm excited to now have a registry of my very own thanks to Absolut," said Serena. "The Registry for Me is a celebration of us singles and the fact that we aren't just waiting to get married or have children, but instead, choosing ourselves."

The Registry for Me is not only a toast to being single but also an opportunity to bring people together. Users can take advantage of the platform to create gift exchanges with friends for Galentine's Day, best celebrated with an Absolut Cosmopolitan in hand.

"As a brand known for mixing – cocktails and also with each other – we love that The Registry for Me brings friends together like never before regardless of lifestyle," said Lara O'Brien, Senior Brand Director, Absolut. "The Registry for Me is our love letter to singles everywhere."

Inclusivity is always in style, and this Galentine's Day, Absolut's The Registry for Me goes beyond just the single girls, encouraging everyone to register for the gifts they deserve. Now through February 13, visit elfster.com/lp/RegistryForMe to create a registry and celebrate singles everywhere.

Absolut Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

Ice Cubes

1⅓ Parts Absolut Citron

⅔ Part Triple Sec

⅔ Part Lime Juice

⅔ Part Cranberry Juice

1 Twist Orange Zest

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

ABSOLUT®. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. ©2021. IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

