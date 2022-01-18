Altice Taps Ampersand as Exclusive Seller of National Addressable Inventory

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, announced today a multi-faceted partnership with leading Linear TV distributor, Altice USA. Ampersand becomes the exclusive seller of Altice's national Addressable inventory and will also integrate aggregated set-top box data insights from two million Altice households with a commitment to protecting personal information into its AND Platform for both local and national Addressable TV planning, buying and measurement. AND, a multiscreen TV planning, buying and measurement platform launched at the beginning of 2020, accounts for the single largest source of TV inventory in the industry, encompassing linear and streaming TV. The AND Platform provides marketers with reach across 80 million households, of which 52 million are Addressable(more than 70% of all U.S. addressable households).

The AND Platform is the first advanced buy-side TV platform to centralize campaign planning and measurement within a single interface, supporting both local and national TV investment strategies. Fueled by aggregated data from set-top box viewership from nearly 42 million households, the platform drives improved audience-based, multi-screen campaign performance across the largest source of TV viewing within Ampersand's footprint.

"We launched the AND Platform in 2020 to transform how both local and national advertisers reach audiences through better targeting, simplified buying, and more sophisticated and accurate measurement, enabling brands to optimize their multiscreen TV campaigns in a more unified and effective manner," said Nicolle Pangis, Ampersand CEO. "The expansion of our partnership with Altice is a meaningful step in our ongoing journey to evolve the multiscreen TV industry and become a true Total TV Company. It is now truly all about being audience-first with scale of inventory, insights and superior measurement."

"Efficiency and effectiveness have been on advertisers' wish lists since the advent of the digital age, and our partnership with Ampersand allows us to continue expanding our products to support those needs" said Kevin O'Reilly, SVP Product, Data and Optimization at Altice. "Enabling targeting plus campaign management for linear and streaming media while maintaining data security check all of the boxes that clients want and need to support growth for their business."

About Ampersand

Ampersand is the Total TV Company. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and set-top box viewership insights, we are changing the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by using aggregated viewership data from 42 million set-top box households, and with a commitment to protecting consumer data, our AND Platform gives advertisers true audience first planning, scale in execution and advanced measurement of TV investments. Ampersand represents 80M households and over 70% of addressable households in the U.S. Whether a local or national advertiser, we help advertisers reach their unique target audience and deliver their stories – anytime, anywhere and on whatever device. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

