Bantec's Drone USA Receives Purchase Order to Supply Thermal Drone to a Northern New Jersey Police Department

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTC-PINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary Drone USA received a purchase order to supply a New Jersey Police Department with thermal imaging drone.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We envision drones becoming an integral law enforcement tool. This drone, tailored specifically for police departments, is equipped with a loudspeaker, beacon and spotlight. It has a five-mile range and an 8X zoom thermal camara. It takes a police officer less than a minute to launch this drone. The thermal camera allows police to track fleeing suspects at night, monitor large crowds, and with the appropriate software, reconstruct accidents." We expect this sale to be the first of many to police departments in New Jersey and across the country.

About Drone USA

Drone USA offers full-service drone consulting, from helping you purchase the right UAVs and accessories, to getting you trained, practiced, and licensed. Whether you're a private security team, police force, or government department, our huge selection of drone technology and training programs will ensure that your team flies smarter, safer, and with the precision of seasoned drone pilots.

Drone USA: www.droneusainc.com

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Michael Bannon

Chairman & CEO

mike@bantecinc.com

+1 (203) 410-8924

Source: Bantec, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Bantec, Inc.