DDC FPO announces DDC Sync, a new intelligent enterprise application with in-cab mobile data capture

EVERGREEN, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC FPO , a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for the transportation and logistics industries, has announced the launch of DDC Sync, a new enterprise application consisting of an intuitive mobile application and powerful web portal designed to bring the people, processes, and data of freight operations into harmony.

Building upon DDC's strong foundation in data capture and processing, DDC Sync begins in the cab of the truck with smart image capture technology. From there, the solution expands across the entire operation as an intelligent enterprise technology that contains a native Android app for drivers and a powerful web-based portal for terminal administrators and management.

"By empowering drivers to capture bills of lading (BOLs) faster and with greater accuracy, streamlining cross-team communication, and enabling system interoperability, DDC Sync enables carriers to access critical data quicker," described Richard Greening, DDC FPO's Global Technical Director who spearheaded development. "Our partners can make real-time logistics planning decisions and optimize their workforce."

Behind the scenes over the last twelve months, DDC has tested the proof of concept with different carrier partners.

"One of the greatest advantages within this new process we've created with DDC Sync is untethered access to the strength that data provides," said Joseph Klikas, Chief Experience Officer of The Custom Companies, a carrier partner of DDC FPO who has reported profound efficiencies in service delivery for its customers.

According to Art Zipkin, Chief Commercial Officer and President of DDC FPO, initial results show that LTL carriers will experience a nearly six-hour gain in visibility to their freight data with DDC Sync.

"Access to this data earlier in the shipment lifecycle gives our customers a competitive advantage in load planning and scheduling," said Zipkin. "The flattening of the curve will provide an ideal operational workforce planning tool."

Klikas explained, "Prior to DDC Sync, our operations team would create a load optimization plan based only on destination zip code and tonnage from the driver at time of pickup. Now we can make more efficient and profitable routing decisions based on the consignee, in many cases loading direct into a third-party warehouse or retailer."

Leveraging smart capture technology and GPS tagging, the product quickly and accurately captures data while simultaneously increasing end-to-end visibility with automated alerts, driver-terminal chat functionality, and real-time reporting.

"The data DDC Sync provides allows for other improvements, most notably the chance to audit all information prior to freight arriving to the service center. Validating destination and contact information in advance avoids many possible delays or routing issues," said Klikas.

The solution also integrates with transportation management systems (TMS).

Ben Wiesen, President of Carrier Logistics, Inc. (CLI), a TMS provider that has successfully integrated with DDC Sync, stated, "The difference between a dock worker being told a zip code, which is what they would get if data wasn't entered, and instead being shown all the details of the consignee, all the markings, and everything else, is huge."

"Because we have our hands on the data earlier," said Wiesen, "The ability for the labor force to execute– and execute flawlessly– is directly impacted."

DDC Sync features include:

Smart OCR image capture that auto-enhances, crops, and submits BOL data for processing

BOL inventory management

Driver tracking and GPS tagging for more efficient routing and forecasting

Streamlined, documented driver-terminal communication

Real-time reporting and automated alerts for increased visibility into shipments, drivers, and assets

Driver incident log with support for geo-targeted documents, photos, and videos

Secure, permissions-based terminal administrative access

White label capabilities for easy branding and customized data collection

A collaborative, connected driver community with news feeds and interest groups

Customizable reporting modules and dashboards with drag-and-drop functionality

Engaging gamification to achieve user adoption and enhance the driver experience

Next week, The Custom Companies' Joseph Klikas and CLI's Benjamin Wiesen will join DDC's Richard Greening on stage to share their insights and experience of implementing DDC Sync to optimize LTL operations from beginning to end. As part of the SMC3 JumpStart 2022 Conference in Atlanta, the session will be held from 3:15-4:00pm at the Loews Hotel Midtown on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

To learn more about DDC Sync, visit ddcfpo.com/ddc-sync.

About DDC Freight Process Outsourcing ("DDC FPO")

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO is able to serve clients in over 30 languages across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs such as DDC Sync, Freight Billing, and Multilingual Customs Brokerage Processing, among others. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com/

