Grafine Partners and Stanley Capital Form Strategic Partnership to Invest in Growing Sustainable Businesses

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners and Stanley Capital are pleased to announce the formation of a significant strategic partnership. Stanley's research and technology-driven approach to private equity will be combined with Grafine's ability to meet the evolving needs of sophisticated institutional investors to together grow a major new platform in the European private equity landscape.

Stanley Capital is an independent mid-market investment firm focused on growing sustainable businesses in Healthcare, Technology and Resource Efficiency sectors across Europe and the US. The firm was founded by Simon Cottle, James Brooks and Patrick Hargutt, a team that has a proven track record of actively delivering value creation, investing in and managing transactions with equity invested totaling approximately $3.7 billion. The partners at Stanley Capital have extensive investment experience and have served in leadership roles at firms including Ardian, Centerbridge, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking, Shell and Lightsource BP.

Stanley Capital targets investment opportunities and solves execution complexity through a combination of a dedicated sector research team, a network of current industry executives, and a network of established technology and automation partnerships with industry leaders to create a differentiated approach to investing that is enhanced by clearly defined ESG goals. The outcome is better, larger and more sustainable businesses.

Grafine is a majority women-led alternative investment firm with a creative approach to investing private capital, providing partner firms like Stanley Capital with scalable access to flexible and strategically aligned capital to meet their needs. Grafine provides institutional investors with direct access to deals and fund investment opportunities that meet their own sophisticated and evolving needs.

"Our partnership with Stanley Capital reflects the confidence we have in the firm's differentiated approach, their collective experience and the talented investment team they have built," said Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder and Managing Partner of Grafine. "This transaction fits squarely within our mission to act as a principal investor and support the growth of the next generation of best-in-class investment managers."

"We are excited by this strategic partnership and are pleased to have received the support of Grafine and the opportunities this provides us to create real value for our investors," said Simon Cottle, Founding Partner at Stanley Capital. "Together, we will continue to target investments in growing sustainable businesses with a proven structural advantage, or creating them through our high-intensity and technology-enabled active investment approach."

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners , founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is a majority women-led alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives. Grafine's differentiated focus allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on alpha-generating direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable businesses alongside the next generation of talented industry investment managers and operating partners.

About Stanley Capital

Stanley Capital is a European and US focused mid-market private equity firm using a research and technology-based approach to identify opportunities in the growing sustainable investment sectors of Resource Efficiency, Healthcare and Technology. Stanley Capital targets businesses with Enterprise Values of $250mn to $2.5bn or more. We partner with management teams, in majority and minority transactions, to transform companies through growth via technology change, operational change and market consolidation. Stanley Capital was founded in 2019 by Simon Cottle, James Brooks and Patrick Hargutt and has a team of 10 professionals working closely together with its Leader Network and investor, sector and technology partners.

In December 2021 Stanley Capital listed its first Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. on the NASDAQ under the ticker HAIA. HAIA intends to identify a prospective target company and complete an initial business combination in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, specifically a company within the e-Clinical, Healthcare Information Technology ("HCIT") or Outsourced Pharmaceutical Services industries with high AI readiness and technological transformation potential.

