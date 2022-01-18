MEI Rigging & Crating Expands into Northern Virginia & Bolsters Data Center Capabilities with Acquisition of A&A Transfer

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of rigging, machinery, moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced that it has acquired A&A Transfer ("A&A") based in Chantilly, VA from Harren Equity Partners ("Harren").

A&A Transfer is the premier industrial rigging, storage, and hauling company in the Mid-Atlantic region serving Washington, DC, Virginia, and Maryland. Founded in 1965, A&A has built a reputation for quality and service by continuously designing innovative, custom solutions using cutting-edge technology and equipment to meet the unique needs of each customer and individual project.

The acquisition announcement was made by Dan Cappello, CEO of MEI: "We are thrilled to welcome A&A's employees and customers to the MEI family. A&A Transfer is the industry standard for data center services, and this partnership further strengthens our position as the nation's leading provider of machinery moving services. This is an enormous accomplishment, and we could not be more excited to bring together these two excellent organizations."

The dynamic partnership expands MEI's footprint into Northern Virginia, the nation's largest data center market. MEI currently serves customers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

"We are proud to combine our company's abilities and experience with MEI and are excited to work alongside the MEI team to deliver our standard of excellence on a national scale. In MEI, A&A has found a long-term partner who is committed to investing in the business to expand resources and capabilities that will ultimately create new opportunities for customers and employees," commented Maroon Ohanian, CEO of A&A Transfer.

Houlihan Lokey served as sell-side advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to A&A. Jones Day served as legal counsel to MEI.

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is one of the largest providers of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, commercial storage, crating, and export packing services in the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 600 employees in thirteen operating locations across ten states. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI is able to serve customers with project-specific needs across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com.

Based in Chantilly, VA, A&A Transfer provides rigging and lift solutions to a diverse client base, complete with logistics management, handling, storage, and transportation services for heavy capital assets. Founded with a focus on commercial and government-related end users, A&A has expanded to provide comprehensive supply chain and lift solutions to data center operators focused in the prolific Northern Virginia data center market. The Company utilizes an asset-light model, supported by over 125 employees in the region. For more information, visit A&A's website at www.aarigging.com.

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

Harren Equity Partners is a Charlottesville, VA based private equity firm dedicated to the growth and development of industry-leading companies through the creation of strong partnerships. Harren's strategy is to create long-term value by improving operational performance, providing in-depth strategic analysis, and executing a plan in partnership with portfolio company executives. Harren is currently investing its third fund and seeks investment opportunities of companies with enterprise values ranging from $50 million to $300 million operating in the following industries: Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare Services, Business & Technology Services and Industrial Services. Learn more at www.harrenequity.com.

