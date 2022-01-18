Mendocino Farms Reveals New Look as Fresh as Its Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, debuts an evolved brand purpose, mission, values, name, logo, in-store design elements and guest experience focused on reimagining the intersection of food and community. The brand refresh comes as the company positions itself for future growth and expansion into new markets in 2022.

Mendocino Farms' rebrand includes a shortened name, new logo, uniforms, in-store and digital design to elevate its position as an innovator in the fast-casual space.

Why is this important? This refresh marks the evolution of Mendocino Farms from a single corner restaurant in 2005, to a cornerstone of food scenes across California, Texas and beyond, where guests can connect over fresh ingredients and fearless flavor combinations. "Eat Happy" remains the brand's tagline and ethos as it pursues its purpose to make hearts and stomachs happy with every guest interaction.

"Our drive for culinary exploration coupled with our warm hospitality has won guests' hearts – and taste buds – over, proving that customers want more than just great, quality food," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "Our new brand identity reflects our future as a leader in the fast-casual space, especially as we introduce ourselves to guests in new markets. We want to continue showcasing how quality ingredients, creative flavor combinations and human connection come together to create more than a restaurant, but a gathering place where people can fuel the all-around best version of themselves."

What changes can guests expect? Guests will experience Mendocino Farms' more elevated, inviting brand across touchpoints, including:

Name: Formerly Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market, the shortened name allows the salads and bowls to shine as much as the brand's signature sandwiches with a twist.

Brand Identity: The refreshed logo pairs the iconic blue cow with a bold modern font that feels as fresh as Mendocino Farms' ingredients. Guests will spot the new look on everything from social and online channels to packaging and team member uniforms.

In-Store Design and Guest Experience: Updated design elements will create a more open, inviting environment across all stores, including:

Digital Updates: An improved online experience across the website and in-house app is in the works with the goal of making it even easier for guests to order on-the-go through their My Mendo account.

Menu Offerings : Classics with tempting twists and never-before-tasted combinations, all in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more will still be available to enjoy but with new items expected to hit the menu every six to eight weeks. To take guests on a new culinary adventure, items inspired by locations from Texas to Thailand join the menu for a limited time starting on Jan. 18 :

When/where will this happen? The new Mendocino Farms introduces itself today across social and digital platforms and in select stores. Over the next year, the restaurant will roll the new design out at all existing and new locations. Tune in here to learn more about Mendocino Farms' new identity.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 42 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

