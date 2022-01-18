NextMart, Inc. Enters the Crypto Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that the Company will be entering the crypto market.

William Bouyea (CEO of the Company), states…" We are excited to announce that we will be entering the crypto market as one of our initial business segments. We plan to not only acquire the necessary rigs to mine Ethereum, but we will be immediately buying nodes from established mining entities that have actual success in crypto coins such as Gala, Green, and Liberty."

The Company is raising the necessary additional capital to start mining Ethereum. It expects to start this segment of our new business focus during the 2nd quarter of 2022. In the meantime, the Company is finagling the purchase of a significant number of revenue-producing nodes from a large crypto mining company during the 1st quarter of 2022.

Mr. Bouyea (CEO of the Company) stated further…" Entering the crypto market will be only one of several market segments we are currently attempting to enter. We are looking for acquisitions of mature, asset heavy operational entities with both large top line revenue and significant bottom line performance. The Company will be making several announcements in the short term as these negotiations come to fruition."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:

98 Lower Westfield Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040

Web Site: www.nextmartcorporation.com

Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

