OMNI, The Blockchain-Based Social Media Platform, Names ONE Entertainment Group as CMO

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based ONE Entertainment Group has taken over the CMO role for OMNI, Inc the Nashville-based technology and evolved blockchain social media platform boasting integrated features and blockchain based security. ONE Entertainment's CEO, Brent Johnson will take the lead on the integrated marketing efforts moving forward.

Johnson is a 25-year veteran of entertainment marketing, branding, and event projects around the globe. As a first step on the OMNI project, ONE offered an initial rebrand and stylizing to truly make OMNI look and feel as innovative as the company seeks to be. "It was not so much of branding a new OMNI , it was more about iterating a brand design that can carry the company to a place of prominence amid the noise of competitive products," says Johnson.

ONE Entertainment has done projects internationally and domestically with companies like Endemol , NBC Universal , Warner Elektra Atlantic , and Sony featuring talent like Floyd Mayweather, Sean Combs, Channing Tatum, Kim Kardashian, J. Cole, Charlize Theron, Khloe Kardashian, Marshmello, Joe Manganiello, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Evan Ross, Chris Brown, Ian Sommerhalder, Steven R. McQueen and more.

OMNI's most impressive feature is that users maintain true ownership of all content posted. This is a full-scale departure from the terms of use of any social platform. For instance, when posting on Meta (formerly Facebook), there is a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, worldwide license to use any IP content that you post on or in connection with Meta. For the layman, they can do whatever they want and not pay you for your content. OMNI allows you to share content while maintaining 100% ownership. OMNI is giving content back to the users.

The OMNI promise is elevated features, perfected and evolved, and creator-owned content. With a world moving toward decentralization, OMNI is creating a safe environment for users to share their content while maintaining control of their own destiny in the social media metaverse.

ONE Entertainment and OMNI, Inc are trying to change the world that we live in for the better and by doing so, evolve the experience that connects us. OMNI is not only here now with a way to generate change, it is here with the way to connect the world powerfully and securely.

