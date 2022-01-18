Syntax Appoints Dessalen Wood as Chief People Officer

Syntax strengthens investment in global company culture with appointment of seasoned human resources executive

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax , a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, today announced the appointment of Dessalen Wood as Chief People Officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources and a passion for leading People and Culture teams, Dessalen now brings her talents to the growing Syntax organization. In this role, Dessalen will be responsible for all aspects of Syntax's human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership and employee advancement, pay and benefits, employer branding and cultural development.

Dessalen Wood brings 25 years of human resources experience to Syntax

"We are committed to delivering excellence to our customers so they can in turn drive the success of their global businesses," said Christian Primeau , Global CEO of Syntax. "However, none of this would be possible without the devotion to the growth and development of Syntax's most important asset – its people. We are extremely fortunate to welcome Dessalen to our organization and I look forward to her impact on our leadership team as we fulfill our commitment to continue establishing a unique and thriving culture for our growing company."

2021 was a major growth year for Syntax and included several strategic acquisitions. The company created this role not out of necessity, but from a desire to provide a fulfilling and personalized experience for its global organization, following strong organic growth in addition to the acquisition of five companies in the past four years.

"I believe that a company culture is something you experience, not impose," said Dessalen Wood, Chief People Officer at Syntax. "Company cultures flourish under the same conditions as individuals do; both require focus and attention from leadership and a commitment to growth and development, as the global landscape is constantly changing. Syntax's mission to differentiate itself from other tech companies from an employee experience standpoint drew me to this new opportunity. I'm excited to continue supporting the development and success of our employees in this exciting new chapter at Syntax."

Before joining Syntax, Dessalen was the Chief People Officer at ThoughtExchange, a British Columbia-based technology startup. Prior to her switch to the tech industry in 2019, Dessalen served in a variety of corporate human resources positions at blue-chip organizations including Cineplex, Reitman's Canada, Hudson's Bay Company, The Children's Place & The Disney Stores. In these roles, Dessalen created multiple programs and support systems, designed to cultivate engaging corporate cultures and develop high-performing leaders at all levels.

Dessalen Wood is a three-time winner of the Waterstone Top 10 Most Admired Corporate Culture award, a national award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage. In addition, Dessalen has also been recognized by the Retail Council of Canada, with its award for Talent Development.

Dessalen began operating in this role officially on January 4, 2022. To learn more about Syntax and its cloud services offerings , please visit its website.

About Syntax:

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with over 800 customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (SAP, Oracle) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world-class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

Media Contacts:

Matthew Royse

Marketing Director, Syntax

matthew.royse@syntax.com

(919) 287-4873

Jess Melton

Walker Sands for Syntax

syntax@walkersands.com

(919) 287-4873

Syntax (PRNewsfoto/Syntax)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syntax