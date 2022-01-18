TCL Asset Group Inc., to Manage Sale of Assets from the De Beers Canada Victor Mine Site

Sale Features $10 Million in Open-Pit Mining and Construction Equipment and Extensive Site-Related Inventory

VICTOR MINE, NORTHERN ONTARIO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TCL Asset Group Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the contract to sell surplus assets from the De Beers Canada Victor Mine, currently in closure and rehabilitation.

Victor Mine is a remote fly-in-fly-out mine located in Northern Ontario. This two-year project will consist of private negotiated sales commencing immediately, and (2) auctions scheduled for May 2022 & May 2023 following the shipment of assets during each ice road season. The surplus assets to be sold will be staged in Moosonee and North Bay, Ontario. More information can be found at www.managingyourassets.com.

Assets available for sale will include open-pit mining and construction equipment, general mine site equipment, electrical transformers and substations, wire & cable, over 300 sea containers and contents consisting of general plant machinery, new inventory, spare parts, shop equipment, consumables and related assets.

SURPLUS ASSETS SCHEDULED FOR THE 2022 SALE INCLUDE:

Haul Trucks – CAT 777D, CAT 777F, CAT 735

Cranes – Manatowac 777 - 181 Ton, Broderson IC-35-2E - 4 ton

Wheel Loaders – (3) CAT 992G, CAT 914G, CAT IT38G

Wheel Dozer – 834G

Backhoe Loader – CAT 420D

Forklifts, Scissor Lifts, Boom Lifts, Compactors

Drill – Sandvik D25KS

Substations and transformers

"This project will give our buyers the opportunity to acquire well-maintained equipment from a global mining company. There are a lot of complexities and moving parts involved in the removal, marketing and selling of assets from a remote mine site. We look forward to once again working with De Beers, as well as site closure contractor Golder Associates, on this significant event in the mining industry." - Terrance Jacobs, CEO of TCL Asset Group Inc.

TCL previously worked with De Beers Canada to support the sale of assets from the closed Snap Lake Mine in 2017.

About TCL Asset Group Inc.

TCL Asset Group Inc. is a recognized leader in asset management and advisory services. Founded in 1958, the company specializes in machinery and equipment certified appraisals, auctions, private negotiated sales, and real estate auctions. TCL works throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, Central and South America.

To learn more about this project, please contact Terrance Jacobs, CEO of TCL Asset Group Inc., tjacobs@managingyourassets.com, 905-660-1367.

