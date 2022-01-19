Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens a Drive-Thru-Only Store in Tucson, Arizona for People Who are On the Move

The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has two locations in Tucson, 24 in Arizona, and more than 100 stores across seven states in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is continuing to expand its national footprint with the grand opening of a new drive-thru-only store in Tucson, Arizona, marking the company's second location in Tucson and 24th in the state. Founded in Oregon with more than 100 stores across seven states, the popular coffee chain is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks – all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience by making a customer's day better.

Located at 8601 East Golf Links Road at the intersection of South Pantano Parkway, the 800 square-foot drive-thru-only coffee bar is set to open on Friday, January 21st. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location.

"The extremely positive reception we had with our first store in Tucson on E. Broadway confirmed our belief that Black Rock Coffee Bar would be a terrific fit for this market," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are grateful for the opportunity now to expand in Tucson with a drive-thru-only location, which will allow us to serve more customers with our signature drinks and fast, friendly service."

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

