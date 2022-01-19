CivicScience Names Joseph Galarneau as Chief Product Officer Longtime product, media, and start-up executive to accelerate innovation of CivicScience consumer insights and activation products

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicScience , a leading market intelligence company, today announced that Joseph Galarneau has joined the company as its Chief Product Officer.

CIvicScience (PRNewsfoto/CivicScience)

Galarneau comes to CivicScience from Wayfair, where he served as global head of product for marketing technology, overseeing growth, advertising, and communications platforms driving customer acquisition and engagement.

"Joe's character and personality are a perfect fit for the CivicScience culture," said CivicScience CEO and founder John Dick. "That we were able to add someone with his extensive experience and intellect to our team is a testament to the overall vision and impact of what we're building."

With two decades building enterprise and consumer digital products, Galarneau previously served as CPO for mobile adtech platform Verve, CEO/co-founder for martech security start-up Mezzobit (acquired by OpenX), and COO/digital GM for Newsweek and The Daily Beast. He's also consulted on digital products for The New York Times, JPMorgan Chase, Hearst, AMC Networks, and Philip Morris.

As Chief Product Officer, he will lead product strategy and execution for both CivicScience and Rulo, its adtech subsidiary, as well as oversee user experience and data science.

"CivicScience is at the forefront of high-velocity consumer insights, with an unparalleled breadth of data that empowers both brands and publishers to intimately understand their customers," Galarneau said.

"I'm impressed by what John and his entrepreneurial team have already accomplished, and as marketers transition their companies to become even more fly-by-wire, CivicScience is uniquely positioned to strengthen its partnerships with leading enterprises."

A frequent speaker on digital strategy, Galarneau has been an adjunct faculty member at Yale and New York University, as well as having taught internationally in China, India, and Eastern Europe. He is also a mentor and entrepreneur-in-residence at the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, one of the largest start-up programs on the East Coast.

Mr. Galarneau is based in New York City, where he lives with his wife and son.

