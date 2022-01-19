Cloud-based solutions provider Eka completes record 16 product implementations in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for the CFOs office, today announced a record-setting number of remote technology implementations in 2021, with 16 enterprise installations across its global client base. Eka's cloud-based platform offers clients across the agriculture, energy, manufacturing, metals and mining industries a platform-driven, customizable solution portfolio that are designed to meet unique and ever-evolving business needs.

Clients newly leveraging Eka's cloud-based solutions as the foundation for their extended enterprise systems include recognizable, global enterprises such as Alvean, Vibra Energy and more, accounting for more than 600 total new users. As the global demand for resilience and efficiency continues to rise amid fast-paced market conditions, Eka's successful product implementation reflects its commitment to adapting to challenging environments and compressed timelines.

Rajesh Jagannathan, COO Eka Software Solutions, said: "For other providers, large-scale implementations traditionally exceed budgetary limits and underdeliver. Eka's unique approach and methodology goes beyond traditional methods of engagement. As the foundation behind our customers' digital acceleration, our flexible team of experts consistently pursues new and innovative ways of working to enable extensive collaboration and transparency across teams and geographies while preparing our clients for future success."

Conventionally, large-scale technological integrations require in-person collaboration and training to ensure proper data migration. However, Eka's ongoing investment and continual enhancement to its platform has enabled fully remote and seamless integration, generating significant reductions in implementation time and cost while increasing efficiencies.

Eka's remote implementation methodology includes a set of standard processes and a proven, highly effective model enabling 100% remote and on-time delivery with increased collaboration, communication and seamless execution. The methodology consists of discovery workshops, data migration assessments, system configuration, and well-defined UAT (User Acceptance Testing) scenarios – all supported by a robust professional service offering.

Eka's approach to implementation also includes providing clients with a shared, "sandbox" environment from day one allowing them to become familiar with Eka's solutions from the very start, further reducing project timelines and accelerating user adoption. Additional features to spur quicker and more seamless adoption include the inclusion of a learner-centric education portal known as the Ekademy Portal, which hosts over 2,300 hours of self-service training and tutorials.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

