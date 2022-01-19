Coinllectibles™️ Launches Latest Heritage Series Fusion NFTs™️ In Time For Lunar New Year

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to share that it will be launching the latest Heritage Series Fusion NFTs™️ for sale in time for Lunar New Year.

The latest Heritage Series features a pair of exquisite ceramic collectibles from the Qing Dynasty in the 19th Century which will be minted into Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️. Collectors can have ownership over both the physical item as well as the digital asset. In line with Chinese tradition, a pair usually signifies double blessings, which bodes luck and happiness.

The pair of "Guanyin Vase in Altar Red Glaze of Qing Dynasty (19th Century)" vases may appear to be identical, but there are minute differences in the dimensions of each piece. Specifically, one measures 21.6cm (Width) x 21.6cm (Depth) x 47.6cm (Height) while the other measures 21.8cm (Width) x 21.8cm (Depth) x 46.8cm (Height).

Interestingly, this pair of vases from the Qing Dynasty was recovered from overseas. They bear a gilded-copper rim and phoenixes on the two sides of the body. The circular base -- a gilded-copper sculpture of French origin -- is exquisite, vivid, and elegant. The altar-red glaze porcelain is a product of the sophisticated process of tinted, high-temperature glaze by kiln masters produced during the zenith of traditional Chinese ceramic products during the Kangxi reign. Historically, the bright-red glazed porcelain found favour among nobility as well as the common people. Particularly, during the Qing Dynasty, the Qianlong Emperor cherished such polished porcelain.

Commenting on the latest offering of Heritage Series, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are delighted to bring such exquisite and rare ceramic collectibles to our community. The collections from previous Heritage Series were well-received by collectors and we hope the same is achieved for this pair of vases as well. With the Lunar New Year approaching, we hope that this pair of will bring luck and happiness to the eventual owner in this festive season."

More details on the latest Heritage Series Fusion NFTs™️ can be found on http://www.coinllectibles.art/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

