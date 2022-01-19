GOOD DAY FARM ANNOUNCES RUSTON EXPANSION

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSU Ag Center and Good Day Farm ("Good Day Farm" or the "Company"), Louisiana's largest medical cannabis producer, today announced the expansion of its operations in the state with the addition of 50,000 square feet of cultivation canopy to its 225,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Ruston. Good Day Farm's latest expansion will bring its total canopy size to more than 70,000 square feet and help address growing patient demand for quality medical cannabis in the state of Louisiana.



The newly expanded cultivation facility, slated for completion in April 2022, will house over 16,000 plants, with the capacity to produce more than 3,000 pounds of premium flower each month. This increase of production will bring more medical cannabis to the Louisiana market, improving access for patients with medical needs. In addition to increasing product supply, the facility will also create over 150 new jobs within the Ruston community.

Said John Davis, President of Good Day Farm's Louisiana market, "As Louisiana's leading cannabis operator, we are working tirelessly to respond to our community's need for increased access to high quality, affordable medical cannabis, particularly in light of new laws permitting raw flower. We believe that everyone deserves to feel good, and for many, cannabis delivers natural and effective relief for a range of physical and mental health conditions." He added, "We are honored to play an instrumental role in the long-term expansion of our state's medical cannabis community, partnering with retailers and regulators to serve patients and boost the local economy."

In addition to cultivating cannabis in the state, Good Day Farm produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis products for the market including tinctures, topical creams, syringes, flower, edible chews, and vapes/inhalers.

About Good Day Farm

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is Louisiana's largest licensed medical cannabis cultivator, supplying the state with an abundant selection of cannabis products through its partnership with the Louisiana State University AgCenter. Good Day Farm currently supplies Louisiana's growing patient base with a wide variety of cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including bulk flower, popcorn, shake, syringes, tinctures and topical creams, and will soon be offering edible chews and vapes. With state-of-the-art grow operations across Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri, we pride ourselves on being ambassadors of this healing plant in the South, where every day we are on a relentless quest to grow, nurture and share really good cannabis. From our high-tech growing practices to our expert extraction methods, everything we do at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness – good people, good cannabis and good days.

