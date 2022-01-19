John Deere selects Razor Tracking to bring support vehicles into John Deere Operations Center™.

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere customers now have the ability to see their support vehicles and non-powered equipment alongside JDLink™ enabled equipment in Operations Center™ by integrating Razor Tracking devices.

"Back on September 9th of 2021, Razor Tracking integrated JDLink™ enabled equipment into Razor Tracking," Matt Daniels, Product Marketing Manager for John Deere said. "Today, we take the next step in our relationship with Razor Tracking by recommending them as our preferred Operations Center connection to monitor your operation's support vehicles and equipment. We have worked with Razor Tracking to get John Deere Operations Center™ customers discounted subscriptions and integrations with their Operations Center account."

This integration allows for Razor Tracking and John Deere customers to monitor their JDLink™ enabled equipment, service vehicles, and non-powered equipment in either platform. Beyond seeing GPS location, Razor Tracking devices will also provide vehicle VIN, fuel level, hours/mileage, location history, heading, speed, and vehicle on/off; when available, to John Deere Operations Center™.

"We are proud to be the preferred provider of a complete solution for the John Deere Operations Center™" said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. "Our devices are the perfect complement to any operation with JDLink™ enabled equipment."

The Razor Tracking platform has significantly expanded in the last several years; with its launch in 2012, Razor Tracking set out to provide the most user-friendly telematics system in the industry. In the years since, Razor Tracking has introduced dash cameras, vehicle and site inspections, driver safety scorecard, tank monitoring, and so much more to optimize customer operations. In 2019, Razor Tracking set a new standard by providing an open data platform and expanding its product to allow integrations and resellers to embed Razor Tracking technology into their platform or onboard through a distributor program.

ABOUT RAZOR TRACKING, INC.

Razor Tracking has been headquartered in Fargo, ND, since 2012. Razor Tracking is recognized for offering the most advanced fleet management & operations platform. Razor Tracking provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform to track vehicles and assets, helping customers manage their operation in any industry. Razor Tracking is proven to maintain schedules, help with dispatching, increase overall efficiency, and improve your bottom line. For more information, please visit http://razortracking.com .

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology, and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

