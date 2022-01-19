Large Real-World Evidence Analysis Provides Comprehensive Evaluation of Nerivio® as an Effective Acute Treatment for Migraine Largest peer-reviewed real-world study of a migraine device demonstrates that remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) provides a safe and effective drug-free acute treatment option for migraine sufferers

NETANYA, Israel and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today the publication of a new peer-reviewed study analyzing the efficacy, safety and sustainability of remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) as a standalone, and medication adjunct, treatment of migraine. The real-world evidence study published in Frontiers in Pain Research Journal concludes that REN, administered by Theranica's flagship product Nerivio®, performs well across all three parameters.

Results from an analysis of over 23,000 treatments, collected over a period of 19 months, demonstrated significant efficacy of REN. In 66.5% of the treatments, REN was used as a standalone treatment. In approximately 80% of the treatments, no other prescribed medication was used. Out of 2,514 patients included in the efficacy analysis, 32% of the episodic migraine patients and 21% of the chronic migraine patients, achieved pain freedom two hours post treatment in most of their treatments, and over 65% experienced sustained pain relief post two hours. In the safety analysis, only 59 of the 12,368 participants (0.48%) reported any device-related adverse events, the vast majority of which were mild (56) with no reports of any severe events.

"Migraine, a disabling chronic condition, affects 12% of the population," said Jessica Ailani, MD, Director of the MedStar Georgetown Headache Center and Professor of Clinical Neurology in the Department of Neurology, and lead author of the study. "While some people with migraine get relief from prescribed or even over-the-counter medications, others do not respond to medications, or cannot tolerate their side effects. There are also people who cannot use medications due to contraindications or being at risk of drug-drug interactions or medication overuse headache. The current analysis of a very large group of patients, over a long period of time and multiple treatments, reinforces that REN provides a safe, efficacious and stable treatment option for acute treatment of migraine, both as a standalone and as an adjunct therapy. This is a very important component in the migraine therapy toolbox."

Worn on the upper arm at the onset of a migraine attack, Nerivio alleviates migraine headache and associated symptoms by utilizing REN to trigger an endogenous analgesic mechanism, known as conditioned pain modulation (CPM). The device is controlled via a smartphone app, allowing patients to set the intensity of their treatment as well as maintain a built-in migraine diary that can easily be shared with physicians for improved migraine tracking and management.

"To the best of our knowledge, this study is the largest prospective real-world evidence analysis of a migraine device to date," said Alon Ironi, CEO of Theranica and a co-author of the peer-reviewed paper.

"This kind of long time, large-population real-world data is exactly the type of evidence required by health insurance organizations to feel confident about a new therapy in the market," added Scott Serota, former CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, who serves on Theranica's Board of Directors.

Nerivio is a prescribed, digitally connected wearable. Clinical studies have shown that Nerivio is effective and safe for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in individuals aged 12 and older.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescribed wearable device for acute treatment of migraine, and already serves over 25,000 people with migraine in the USA, including adolescents and veterans. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

Learn more by visiting our websites, theranica.com, nerivio.com and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

