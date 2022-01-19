McCormick & Company Ranked World's 14th Most Sustainable Corporation and No. 1 in Food on Corporate Knights 2022 Global 100 Sustainability Index

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today was named the world's 14th most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Food Products sector by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index. This year the company retained its top position among its food industry peers.

"On behalf of our 14,000 employees around the world, I am truly honored to make this prestigious list for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition underscores our continued commitment to Purpose-led Performance and doing what's right for People, the Communities where we live, work and source and the Planet we all share," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "As a leader in the food and flavor industry, we understand and embrace our role in driving transformational changes that will create a sustainable future for generations to come. In 2021, McCormick was also recognized as a United Nations Global Compact LEAD company and awarded the inaugural Terra Carta Seal from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales for our industry leadership."

All companies in the Global 100 Sustainability Index are scored on applicable metrics relative to their peers, with 50% of the weight assigned to Clean Revenue and Clean Investment. Nine of the indicators have fixed weights; the rest are assigned weights according to each industry's relative and total impact in relation to the overall economy. After quantitatively analyzing data for 23 key performance indicators, this year's overall scores were converted to letter grades. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than $1 billion in U.S. revenues.

McCormick's Purpose-led Performance report outlines the progress the company is making against its 2025 goals and commitments. To learn more about the journey, please visit our Corporate website.

