Moore Kuehn Encourages VGII, GCAC, TVAC, and SBEA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: VGII)

A registration statement was recently filed regarding the business combination agreement between Virgin Group II and Grove Collaborative. Upon completion of the merger, Virgin II shareholders will own only 21% of the combined company.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC)

A registration statement was recently filed regarding the business combination agreement between Growth Capital and Cepton. Upon completion of the merger, Growth Capital shareholders will own only 10% of the combined company.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TVAC)

A registration statement was recently filed regarding the business combination agreement between Thayer Ventures and Inspirato. Upon completion of the merger, Thayer Ventures shareholders will own only 13% of the combined company.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA)

A registration statement was recently filed regarding the business combination agreement between SilverBox and Black Rifle Coffee. Upon completion of the merger, SilverBox shareholders will own only 18% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

